San Jose Sharks
Sharks Add Jake Walman, 2024 2nd-Round Pick
The San Jose Sharks have improved their defense.
The Sharks have acquired defenseman Jake Walman and a 2024 second-round pick — 53rd-overall, originally from the Tampa Bay Lightning — from the Detroit Red Wings for…nothing.
Well, nothing for now, at least. Officially, the Red Wings are receiving future considerations.
League source tells me about Walman trade: “Yzerman needed cap space…greater opportunity for Walman.”
I’m guessing this is a prelude to a big splash by Stevie Y soon
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 25, 2024
No word yet what that means. But a league source told San Jose Hockey Now that this was a cap-clearing move by Detroit.
The San Jose Sharks, on the other hand, currently under the $65 million cap floor, have plenty of space to absorb Walman’s $3.4 million AAV in each of the next two seasons.
Walman, 28, scored 12 goals and nine assists in 63 games this past season. He averaged 19:46 a night, third among Wings defensemen, and was also a regular penalty killer, on the power play, and a proficient shot blocker.
On the last-place San Jose Sharks, the 6-foot-1 defenseman might well be considered their No. 1 right now, ahead of even Mario Ferraro, who led the team last year in ice-time.
Either way, Walman should take some pressure off Ferraro, as the Sharks attempt to build a far more competitive team around incoming youngsters Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.
GM Mike Grier has been busy in the lead-up to Friday’s Draft and Jul. 1 free agency.
In just this past week, he’s acquired Walman, Barclay Goodrow, Ty Dellandrea, and Egor Afanasyev. Let’s see what else he has up his sleeve as he tries to get last year’s 47-point disaster out of the cellar.
I’m guessing that Mario’s days as a Shark are numbered. Walman gives us just too many defenseman. Ferraro is really the only tradeable one we have of value.
My thinking as well. Shakir, Thrun, Walman and of course Vlasic is a pretty nice LD group though if they get rid of all the other LDs. Emberson, Benning, UFA at RD? Could be a pretty decent top 6 for where the team is at in the rebuild. Gotta move Rutta, Burroughs.
Worst case Burroughs can be put through waivers and his cap can be burried, I think Rutta is still good, but if they can get a taker for him I am ok with that.
I like Rutta better than some of the other D but I think at this point Benning is a better 3rd pair RD. Emberson seems like he’s on the way top being top 4. Had the best advanced stats of the D prior to getting hurt. Also have that RD the Sharks got for Duke last TDL. If he has a great summer he could push for NHL time by mid season. Who knows, maybe Benning is still hurt and will be on IR to start the season? Burroughs is nice insurance but you don’t want to send him down.… Read more »
If MG could somehow move Vlasic out I would truly believe we are witnessing the second coming of the messiah
Maybe those guys who got Frank Sinatra out of his contract back in the day can help us out. But more likely, they’re dead.
I’m not so sure about that, not yet at least. Insurance is a requirement at this stage in a rebuild. What if Thrun has a massive sophomore slump? What if Mukhamadullin only gets into 40 games? What if someone gets hurt? Trading Ferraro pretty much guarantees they’d put Walman into the same no-win position they had to stick Ferraro last year. If the Sharks want to get even marginally better, they have to stop putting flawed second pairing guys into top pair roles. As it stands today, the left side looks acceptable. Not playoff-worthy, but acceptable. The work really needs… Read more »
I’d rather keep Benning out of those 3. Absolutely would be wildly perplexing to me if they trade Ferraro, he is not a problem IMHO and an important player
Walman played alot on the top pair with Seider(?) for a pretty good team. At this point I think he’s a big step up from Ferraro. As far as insurance, there are only so many roster spots and many guys have to go thru waivers. Personally I’d rather keep Knyzhov as insurance. You also have Thompson(?). They aren’t going to be able to keep 8 D all year. Need to keep at least 1 of the guys on your dump list. They’re all RD. That leaves you with Emberson only. Now I’m fine with it if you bring in 2… Read more »
This is exciting although around the 50s is where there seems to be a big dropoff in this draft. Maybe this is a good pick to use to trade up. 1) My ideal draft: 14, 42, 52 for 7th overall to get Buium 2) Trade 32 and our 3rd and 4th rounds picks trade to around 25 and get whover is left of (Jiricek, Emery, or that Norwegian D). 3) Take on another big cap dump to get into the late first round and get another of (Jiricek, Emery, or that Norwegian D) Then we are set on D prospects… Read more »
Stolberg?
Agreed though, love what Grier is doing.
There are potential cap dumps out there big enough to get a haul. Sending us Skinner for a buyout would save Buffalo $27mil in keeping him or $18mil in cap buyout. That’s a couple ‘top-? protected’ 1st rd picks to take him off their books. Maybe less if they swap picks and Sharks move up to 11th overall. Which gets the team closer to a Buium or Levshunov, trade should either slide. The Skinner downside — and its meaningful — it’ll be on the books for 6 years. The last 3 at $2.4mil each. Which dips into the seasons the… Read more »
Yeah, it’s certainly fun and feels like it is building nice momentum for us. Hope it continues. The rest of the NHL is a little quiet. I wonder how realistic it is to hope for too many more fireworks in our favor before the draft.
I played with a ‘vomit-worthy’ scenario too complicated to actually happen. And too risky for a GM to consider.But it goes like this. Sharks trade 1st overall (commence vomiting) to CHI for their 2nd overall, 34th overall and 2 more unprotected 1st rounders. Hey, if Chris Peters is right about Celebrini and CHI agrees, he’s worth it. Sharks trade down one more spot in a deal with ANA, getting their 3rd overall pick and their 35th overall. So far, under this scenario, Sharks have 3rd overall, 2 CHI 1sts and 34th and 35th overall in this draft. Trade for a… Read more »
That would be some crazy wheelin n dealing and only possible if the org viewed Macklin as overrated (they seem to not think that lmao) also fan base at large would be in uproar,
If it was a year where a Hiescher or Slafkovsky etc was projected #1 I’d say 100% do it but yeah haha it’s a no for me
I always appreciate your outside the box thinking tho!
To Calgary with our 14th for their 9th? Too pricey? They are in need of defensemen.
14+53 is not getting us to 9th, it’s around 11-12.