Grier Talks Goodrow Situation, Sharks’ Free Agency Plans, 2024 Draft

It’s going to be a busy couple weeks for the San Jose Sharks.

This Friday night, it’s the first round of the 2024 Draft.

On Saturday, it’s the second through seventh rounds.

On Sunday, restricted free agents need to be issued qualifying offers.

Then Monday, it’s the opening of free agency.

Next Tuesday, development camp starts.

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier set us up for all that today, in an extended media availability.

Grier spoke on the Barclay Goodrow situation, what San Jose is looking for to improve the roster this week and next, the fate of some of their free agents, gave a Logan Couture update, and was coy about what the San Jose Sharks plan to do with the No. 14 pick on Friday.

“I don’t think we’re at that point in time where we’re ready to [offer maximum UFA contracts or trade a lot of assets for a star veteran player]. I think we’ll still be interested in some players and free agency, but we’ll probably be in the 1-4 year range if we do get into some term…That would be the plan, more shorter-term stuff.” (Mike Grier)

Takeaway: Unless he has a big surprise up his sleeve, it doesn’t look like Grier is ready yet to push his chips into the middle of the table this summer, around incoming future stars Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. That’s perfectly sensible, let’s see what Celebrini and Smith show first in their NHL debut campaign, before seriously arming your future Death Star.