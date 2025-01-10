SJHN Daily: Sharks’ Trade Deadline Candidates, Askarov & Poturalski Are AHL All-Stars

As the NHL trade market heats up, experts have different takes on the tradability of the San Jose Sharks.

The Athletic views the Sharks’ trade prospects much more highly with five players on their top-30 list.

Mikael Granlund – whose 35 points through 41 games puts him at nearly a point-per-game pace – sits the highest among them at No. 17.

He’s accompanied by Cody Ceci, Mario Ferraro, Alexandar Georgiev, and Barclay Goodrow. Ceci and Georgiev will be UFAs this offseason, while Goodrow and Ferraro’s contracts extend farther out.

But on the other hand, Daily Faceoff’s top twenty-five has no Sharks on it.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

How does Ryan Warsofsky use analytics?

Will the San Jose Sharks look to fight Kevin Stenlund, in response to his board on Macklin Celebrini, when they face him Friday?

What could Mikael Granlund’s new contract look like? Could the Sharks afford to lose the pending UFA?

How much term would pending UFA Cody Ceci want to stay?

Ex-King Tyler Toffoli, on the LA fires: "I have a few friends that lost their homes. It's devastating and really unfortunate…It's gonna be a long time before things get back to normal." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 9, 2025

The Sharks have been playing music at practice:

Warsofsky actually revealed Thrun and Toffoli as the rock fans! — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 10, 2025

Other Sharks News…

Brodie Brazil spoke with goaltender Yaroslav Askarov.

Askarov and Andrew Poturalski have been selected to the AHL All-Star Game.

Sharks prospect Quentin Musty is expected to return to play after about six weeks out.

Sudbury Wolves winger Quentin Musty is expected to return to #OHL action on Friday. Has not played since Nov. 24, when he suffered a broken hand in a visit to Oshawa. — Ben Leeson (@ben_leeson) January 9, 2025

UPDATE: Musty will not play.

Musty is not quite 100 per cent and will not play tonight after all. https://t.co/haTeXCMTn1 — Ben Leeson (@ben_leeson) January 10, 2025

The Sharks revealed Melissa Marzan’s vision behind this year’s Pride logo design, ahead of the Jan. 11 celebration at the Tank.

This year’s Pride design is a true work of heart 🫶 Dive into the story behind this year's Pride design and Melissa Marzan's incredible artistry. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 9, 2025

X user @bbylwh made a Sharks and William Eklund-themed Snoopy:

THE VISION CAME TRUE GUYS !!! OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/3m2AIbAW6E — ⁷² jazzy ⁴³ (@bbylwh) January 8, 2025

Potential solutions for the Sharks’ struggling offense.

Around the NHL…

Erik Karlsson spoke about the possibility of a trade.

Ex-Sharks prospect David Edstrom is drawing interest around the league.

The state of Florida will host two outdoor games in 2026 – one with the Florida Panthers and one with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ty Emberson and the Edmonton Oilers close to an extension?

The NHL announced the quarter-century team for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The New Jersey Devils are interested in a trade for Jake Evans from the Montreal Canadians.

A game was postponed between the Los Angeles Kings and the Calgary Flames due to the fires in Los Angeles County.

The Anaheim Ducks celebrated former-Duck Cam Fowler reaching 1,000 games played.