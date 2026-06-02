Carels Talks Meeting With Sharks, Dairy Queen Tradition With Ravensbergen (+)

BUFFALO — Carson Carels would love to play with Joshua Ravensbergen again, this time with the San Jose Sharks.

“I love that guy,” the Prince George Cougars defenseman said of his netminder on Tuesday at the Combine, “and I love that he’s drafted by the Sharks.”

The 2025-26 WHL Goaltender of the Year was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 30 pick in the 2025 Draft. Carels is slated to play at the University of North Dakota next year, while Ravensbergen is attending Michigan State.

Carels is also going to go in the first round, likely in the top-10 of the 2026 Draft. And he’s a candidate for the Sharks at No. 2. San Jose has already interviewed him and will take him out to dinner on Thursday.

“It’d be really exciting,” the 6-foot-2 defenseman, likened to Jake Sanderson or Charlie McAvoy, said, about the possibility of San Jose selecting him. “That franchise only has [going] up in their eyes. They’re soon to be a great winning organization, and make a long playoff run [for] a lot of years.”

Carels and Ravensbergen could also, potentially, continue their Dairy Queen tradition for a lot of years.

Carels spoke about DQ, his family’s 2,000-acre farm, and having some “asshole” in his game.