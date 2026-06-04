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SJHN Daily: NHL Scouts Poll Says Malhotra No. 2 Prospect, USHL Coming to California

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10 hours ago

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Credit: OHL

Caleb Malhotra is rising like a bullet?

That’s what Cam Robinson’s NHL scouts poll suggests: Robinson spoke with 10 scouts who shared their individual top-32 2026 Draft lists. Perhaps surprisingly, center Malhotra was the consensus No. 2, and not winger Ivar Stenberg.

The San Jose Sharks have the No. 2 and 20 picks.

It seems unlikely that the center-rich Sharks would select Malhotra, but perhaps this makes the second-overall more valuable in trade?

Gavin McKenna was No. 1, Stenberg No. 3, and Carson Carels was the top-ranked defenseman at No. 4.

At No. 19 through 21, this scouts poll had, in order, winger Adam Novotny, defenseman Tommy Bleyl, and center Alexander Command.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

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Ryan Reaves is a Stanley Cup Final correspondent:

Keaton Verhoeff spoke about meeting the San Jose Sharks and more.

Joe Pavelski is still helping Tomas Hertl score.

Other Sharks News…

Five items on Mike Grier’s agenda.

Bay Area college students pitched innovative ideas for the future of hockey.

A review of Nick Leddy’s season.

Around Hockey…

The USHL is expanding to the West Coast.

Dylan Larkin has requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings.

The Florida Panthers will likely lose AJ Greer to a big free agency payday, and the Detroit Red Wings could be the destination.

At 32, former Shark Tomas Hertl is relishing the opportunity to win the Stanley Cup.

Marcus Foligno received the King Clancy Trophy.

The Boston Fleet announced Francois Methot as their next head coach.

The latest on negotiations between Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils.

Jon Cooper won the Jack Adams Award for coaching.

 

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WW

A new consensus #2 eh? It seems the truth is it’s just a mushy draft at the top, and there’s probably some amount of muddying the waters at this time of year. I wonder how much predictions markets have created incentives to spread even more bullshit than before.

3
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Sarge

All the hard work has been done. Posturing and misdirection is now the order of the day. It’s time for ear plugs.

1
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SnarkFan

Do you think these scouts are misdirecting? This is frankly how I envisioned it would pan out knowing that teams always value size, centers, RD. Speaks to this being a less than stellar draft that an average sized winger is consensus 1OA.

Last edited 8 hours ago by SnarkFan
1
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Sarge

I sorta like this draft. Probably in the minority. I definitely think there is some misdirection! The temptation is too great.

2
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Sarge

More specifically, I’m not buying Malhotra as a consensus #2.

2
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SnarkFan

I do. Position, size, projection. Centers are always highly rated.

0
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Sarge

No doubt, but does he look like a player who should go 2?
Maybe, I’m just skeptical. Talent over need, talent over size!

1
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SnarkFan

I think that speaks to the lack of quality of the draft.

random thought, what if Grier did take Malhotra? They didn’t take him out to eat so I can’t see it. Just trying to think a little outside the box because Grier sometimes comes out of nowhere with his moves.

0
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Clark

All I know is that the next 22 days may be interesting. What does Grier do? Trade? Draft best avaialble player? Draft blue liner? Time will tell.

I’ll speak for myself, in Grier we trust!

Last edited 8 hours ago by Clark
1
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SnarkFan

Hmmm… I guess since it’s anonymous I just don’t know why they would. Mackenzie’s list always seemed to differ from the online scout brigade. I guess it makes sense to me that this differs too.

0
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Sarge

Front offices (including scouts) in every sport get coy before a draft. No certainty, but we’ll find out on draft day.

1
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Sarge

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KH-RN__axrU

Cam Robinson pod today…he wrote the article that is our topic of conversation on this thread. He polled the scouts. Misdirection and game playing is addressed. It’s real.

1
Reply
SnarkFan

Gotcha.

0
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Fin Coe

Hadn’t even considered the prospect of Kalshi poisoning the information environment but that would make sense.

0
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BurnsiesBeard

If I could create a perfect scenario the sharks would trade back 1-2 spots and pick up some nhl ready help right now, then draft Carels and start building a punishing D line. Him being defensively great and physically imposing is one thing this team is sorely missing.

1
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SnarkFan

I liked the previous ideas of getting Hronek or Willander.

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