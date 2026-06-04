SJHN Daily: NHL Scouts Poll Says Malhotra No. 2 Prospect, USHL Coming to California

Caleb Malhotra is rising like a bullet?

That’s what Cam Robinson’s NHL scouts poll suggests: Robinson spoke with 10 scouts who shared their individual top-32 2026 Draft lists. Perhaps surprisingly, center Malhotra was the consensus No. 2, and not winger Ivar Stenberg.

The San Jose Sharks have the No. 2 and 20 picks.

It seems unlikely that the center-rich Sharks would select Malhotra, but perhaps this makes the second-overall more valuable in trade?

Gavin McKenna was No. 1, Stenberg No. 3, and Carson Carels was the top-ranked defenseman at No. 4.

At No. 19 through 21, this scouts poll had, in order, winger Adam Novotny, defenseman Tommy Bleyl, and center Alexander Command.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Who is available for PWHL San Jose to sign after the existing teams released their protection lists?

Ryan Reaves is a Stanley Cup Final correspondent:

Ryan Reaves made sure to sneak the word advantageous into his interview with Seth Jarvis! 🤭 📺: Game 1 of the #StanleyCup Final is TONIGHT at 8p ET on ABC, @Sportsnet, and @TVASports! pic.twitter.com/tmdYkcbC2I — NHL (@NHL) June 2, 2026

Keaton Verhoeff spoke about meeting the San Jose Sharks and more.

#SJSharks Combine dinner update: They took Reid out for dinner on Tuesday, Stenberg out on Friday — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 4, 2026

Joe Pavelski is still helping Tomas Hertl score.

To clarify some misconceptions that I’m reading: Leafs & Sharks aren’t scheduled to take McKenna out to dinner this week, they may have met otherwise. Also, teams meet/dine with players separately at Combine, there aren’t group meetings with multiple teams and 1 player at once — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 4, 2026

Other Sharks News…

Five items on Mike Grier’s agenda.

Bay Area college students pitched innovative ideas for the future of hockey.

A review of Nick Leddy’s season.

TONIGHT: Following the conclusion of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, make sure to tune into @abc7newsbayarea for the After The Game show. #SJSharks forward Kiefer Sherwood will join anchor Larry Beil in the studio pic.twitter.com/al3vOtljJC — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) June 4, 2026

The #SJSharks need another scoring winger in their top six. Could they look to free agency to fill it?

🦈 Tuch is the best forward option and the most costly

🦈 Buying the Mantha resurgence?

🦈 Laine a buy-low candidate? 📺 https://t.co/XfenvGBOKz

🎧 https://t.co/xsVablxd64 pic.twitter.com/6RyBlCpZX3 — Locked on Sharks (@LockedOnSharks) June 4, 2026

Giving back to the space we call home💚🦈 Our Fins of Arena Green employee group spent the afternoon painting a new shark-themed mural at Arena Green West as an extension of Earth Day! Stay tuned to see the final result! pic.twitter.com/NphYRhmVXU — Sharks Community (@sjscommunity) June 3, 2026

Around Hockey…

The USHL is expanding to the West Coast.

Dylan Larkin has requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings.

The Florida Panthers will likely lose AJ Greer to a big free agency payday, and the Detroit Red Wings could be the destination.

At 32, former Shark Tomas Hertl is relishing the opportunity to win the Stanley Cup.

Marcus Foligno received the King Clancy Trophy.

The Boston Fleet announced Francois Methot as their next head coach.

The latest on negotiations between Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils.

Jon Cooper won the Jack Adams Award for coaching.