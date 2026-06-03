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SJHN Daily: Pavelski Still Helping Hertl Score, Warsofsky Talks “Extremely Close” Relationship With Smith

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Credit: USA Hockey

Former San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski is still helping his old teammates.

Tomas Hertl, after scoring the game-winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game One of the Stanley Cup Final, shared that he leaned on Pavelski earlier this post-season when he was slumping. Through his first nine contests these playoffs, the Vegas Golden Knights center had just two assists, part of a 29-game goal-scoring slump, including regular season.

“I have to actually [say] that my old teammate, who called me, Joe Pavelski, I had a 30-minute talk with him,” Hertl said. “He actually helped me a lot because we’ve been pretty close. He’s a great goal-scorer, got through a lot.”

Hertl shared that after that call, he scored his first goal this post-season on May 10. The Czech center, since that call, has four goals and eight points in eight post-season games and has notched game-winners in two of his last three tilts.

“He’s still texting me, which I really appreciate,” Hertl said.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

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AROUND HOCKEY…

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Who might the Philadelphia Flyers target at the draft?

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maxx

Someone needs to disable Pavs phone. Eff Las Vegas.

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Rothgar

Pavs, it was bad enough the FV knocked you out with a bleeding concussion, you do not need to give anyone on that team any scoring advice!

Knock it off Pavs!

Last edited 17 minutes ago by Rothgar
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jrauh

Come on now, I get the LV hate BUTTTT the Pavs injury was completely fluky. He got in a compromised position and landed horribly. No one purposely put the hammer to him on that play.

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