SJHN Daily: Pavelski Still Helping Hertl Score, Warsofsky Talks “Extremely Close” Relationship With Smith

Former San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski is still helping his old teammates.

Tomas Hertl, after scoring the game-winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game One of the Stanley Cup Final, shared that he leaned on Pavelski earlier this post-season when he was slumping. Through his first nine contests these playoffs, the Vegas Golden Knights center had just two assists, part of a 29-game goal-scoring slump, including regular season.

“I have to actually [say] that my old teammate, who called me, Joe Pavelski, I had a 30-minute talk with him,” Hertl said. “He actually helped me a lot because we’ve been pretty close. He’s a great goal-scorer, got through a lot.”

Hertl shared that after that call, he scored his first goal this post-season on May 10. The Czech center, since that call, has four goals and eight points in eight post-season games and has notched game-winners in two of his last three tilts.

“He’s still texting me, which I really appreciate,” Hertl said.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

What can the San Jose Sharks learn from the Golden Knights and Hurricanes?

Dairy Queen fanatic Carson Carels will have dinner with Sharks management.

#SJSharks are taking Keaton Verhoeff out to dinner tonight — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 3, 2026

Christian Kirsch wins the Memorial Cup.

Gavin McKenna is having dinner with just the Canucks this week at the Combine. No Maple Leafs or #SJSharks. I doubt that means anything for his draft stock, but it's interesting — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 3, 2026

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Everyone, meet Macklin Celewienie. 🐾 She'll be repping the Sharks in this year's Stanley Pup competition that will also feature noted dog-lover, Will Smith. pic.twitter.com/h5xNvmmV4v — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 3, 2026

The Athletic predicts which Sharks skaters remain with the team next season.

Ryan Warsofsky talked about his relationship with Will Smith and more:

How can the Sharks acquire their future top defenseman?

Warsofsky got a third-place Jack Adams vote:

Final voting totals for the 2025-26 Jack Adams Award (close vote!!): pic.twitter.com/8aOGpWIzsV — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 3, 2026

AROUND HOCKEY…

Chris MacFarland leaves Colorado Avalanche for Nashville Predators.

Are the Vegas Golden Knights the NHL’s most hated team?

Sasha Barkov and Anton Lundell celebrate IIHF World Championship win!

The voting breakdown of Zach Werenski’s Norris Trophy win!

The 2027 NHL All Star Weekend on Long Island will feature a new format: Skills competition on Friday featuring 10 players aged 25 and under; 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday afternoon featuring 5 teams (Canada, U.S., Finland, Sweden, rest of the world). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 2, 2026

Patrice Bergeron inducted into IIHF Hall of Fame.

Scott Wheeler reveals his final 2026 NHL Draft rankings.

Which Pittsburgh Penguins players could be traded this offseason?

Jonathan Toews, reportedly, heading towards retirement.

Who might the Philadelphia Flyers target at the draft?

Up to the minute PWHL signing tracker: https://t.co/5vMmKQqb8G — The Hockey News – Women’s (@TheHockeyNewsW) June 3, 2026