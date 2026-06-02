SJHN Daily: Kirsch Wins Memorial Cup, Smith Home Run Derby Champ, Sharks Coach Writes Children’s Book

Christian Kirsch has won the Memorial Cup.

The 2024 San Jose Sharks’ fourth-round pick backstopped the Kitchener Rangers to the Memorial Cup with a sparkling 4-0-0 and .952 Save % run, capped off with a 6-2 victory over the Everett Silvertips on Sunday. Overall, Kirsch posted a 16-2-0 playoff record with a .900 Save %.

This completes a storybook comeback season for Kirsch, who played mostly in the NAHL last year, after some USHL struggles.

San Jose Sharks’ director of development Todd Marchant spoke on Kirsch’s bounceback with the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast recently:

The 6-foot-4 Swiss netminder is slated to play at Quinnipiac University next year.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

PWHL San Jose GM-Coach Troy Ryan spoke on his dual role and more last week.

Macklin Celebrini and Canada lost in the World Championships medal round to Finland, then was stunned by Norway in the bronze medal game. Finland would top host Switzerland for Worlds gold. Celebrini did finish the tourney with 14 points, on six goals and eight assists, second to Switzerland’s Sven Andrighetto. The San Jose Sharks superstar was named best forward by the Tournament Directorate and was also part of the Media All-Star team.

Just to clarify, #SJSharks DO NOT need to sign prospects Joey Muldowney, Reese Laubach, Michael Fisher & Eli Barnett by today. They're all playing in college next year, so Sharks will have their rights until next off-season — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 2, 2026

Other Sharks News…

Will Smith has always professed his love with baseball. The great grandson of former Chicago White Sox owner Charles Comiskey just won the Home Run Derby at Drake Maye’s Celebrity Softball Game:

Will Smith, the great grandson of Charles Comiskey, (and hockey player for the San Jose Sharks) won the HR Derby at Drake Maye’s Celebrity Softball Game pic.twitter.com/DoH6bp5CzO — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) May 31, 2026

feeding the will smith and @sanjosesharks fans out there pic.twitter.com/fsPAoRnu9U — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) June 1, 2026

The San Jose Sharks issue bona fide offers to four 2025 Draft prospects.

Working hard to build a bright future. @BrodieBz sits down with Sharks alum, @jasondemers5, in the latest episode of Sharks Mic Check: https://t.co/5dk3bdHxTu pic.twitter.com/g9K350xZoS — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 1, 2026

RIP Dennis Hull:

The Sharks organization is saddened to hear about the passing of Dennis Hull, who served as a color analyst on TV and radio for the team’s inaugural 1991-92 season, including calling the Sharks first-ever game with Dan Rusanowsky on Oct. 4, 1991. https://t.co/2lXRhCzCCy — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 31, 2026

San Jose Sharks assistant coach Jeff Ulmer has written…a children’s book?

Happy Pride Month! 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/cNekrgwMxG — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 1, 2026

Around Hockey…

Besides Celebrini’s accolades, Roman Josi was named World Championships MVP and also best defenseman by the Tournament Directorate and to the Media All-Star team. Norway’s Henrik Haukeland was named best goalie, while Aleksander Barkov was included on the Media All-Star team.

Ian Kennedy projects players that PWHL San Jose may chase, and clarifies the expansion process.

Tap in, it's almost time to build the team 💪 Here’s your guide to the Expansion Player Distribution Process. pic.twitter.com/u37o8gVcpo — PWHL San Jose (@PWHL_SanJose) June 1, 2026

The fans are excited for another team to rep! On this episode of The Undercurrent @TaraSlone is joined by @PWHL_SanJose Head Coach and GM @TroyRyanHockey to talk about the Bay Area’s newest team. 🍏: https://t.co/azo2pR5qfE

🎧: https://t.co/eQqmA8QB1c pic.twitter.com/4YQcqwxpWu — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 1, 2026

Jack Eichel believes that Mitch Marner was treated unfairly in Toronto. Marner appears to be benefitting from less pressure on his shoulders now.

Frederik Andersen talks about his agent Claude Lemieux, who committed suicide last week.

Vegas PR staff shut down any questions to Hart about the Hockey Canada court case. — Cory Lavalette (@corylav) June 1, 2026

Carter Hart speaks at Stanley Cup Final media day.

tw // sa The Myth: “The female judge that acquitted Carter Hart said EM was being sexually aggressive. That is a fact” The Reality: Former defence attorney Justice Carroccia based her conclusion on the limited evidence she had, which was largely comprised of testimony from the… pic.twitter.com/JYjTxGSIBl — WeBelieve (@WeBelieveEM) June 1, 2026

Here’s the full list of players attending the NHL Combine, which is starting today in Buffalo.

Brendan Gallagher and Patrik Laine are likely leaving the Montreal Canadiens as free agents.

Melinda French Gates is joining the Seattle Kraken as a minority investor.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired prospect Jack Pridham from the Chicago Blackhawks.

TSN has released their top-30 free agents list.