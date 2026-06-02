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SJHN Daily: Kirsch Wins Memorial Cup, Smith Home Run Derby Champ, Sharks Coach Writes Children’s Book

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Credit: CHL

Christian Kirsch has won the Memorial Cup.

The 2024 San Jose Sharks’ fourth-round pick backstopped the Kitchener Rangers to the Memorial Cup with a sparkling 4-0-0 and .952 Save % run, capped off with a 6-2 victory over the Everett Silvertips on Sunday. Overall, Kirsch posted a 16-2-0 playoff record with a .900 Save %.

This completes a storybook comeback season for Kirsch, who played mostly in the NAHL last year, after some USHL struggles.

San Jose Sharks’ director of development Todd Marchant spoke on Kirsch’s bounceback with the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast recently:

The 6-foot-4 Swiss netminder is slated to play at Quinnipiac University next year.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

PWHL San Jose GM-Coach Troy Ryan spoke on his dual role and more last week.

Macklin Celebrini and Canada lost in the World Championships medal round to Finland, then was stunned by Norway in the bronze medal game. Finland would top host Switzerland for Worlds gold. Celebrini did finish the tourney with 14 points, on six goals and eight assists, second to Switzerland’s Sven Andrighetto. The San Jose Sharks superstar was named best forward by the Tournament Directorate and was also part of the Media All-Star team.

Other Sharks News…

Will Smith has always professed his love with baseball. The great grandson of former Chicago White Sox owner Charles Comiskey just won the Home Run Derby at Drake Maye’s Celebrity Softball Game:

The San Jose Sharks issue bona fide offers to four 2025 Draft prospects.

RIP Dennis Hull:

San Jose Sharks assistant coach Jeff Ulmer has written…a children’s book?

Around Hockey…

Besides Celebrini’s accolades, Roman Josi was named World Championships MVP and also best defenseman by the Tournament Directorate and to the Media All-Star team. Norway’s Henrik Haukeland was named best goalie, while Aleksander Barkov was included on the Media All-Star team.

Ian Kennedy projects players that PWHL San Jose may chase, and clarifies the expansion process.

Jack Eichel believes that Mitch Marner was treated unfairly in Toronto. Marner appears to be benefitting from less pressure on his shoulders now.

Frederik Andersen talks about his agent Claude Lemieux, who committed suicide last week.

Carter Hart speaks at Stanley Cup Final media day.

Here’s the full list of players attending the NHL Combine, which is starting today in Buffalo.

Brendan Gallagher and Patrik Laine are likely leaving the Montreal Canadiens as free agents.

Melinda French Gates is joining the Seattle Kraken as a minority investor.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired prospect Jack Pridham from the Chicago Blackhawks.

TSN has released their top-30 free agents list.

 

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Fin Coe

Jeff Ulmer: Purveyor of AI slop. Hope he doesn’t have Grok drawing up plays, that’s already been tried to disastrous results in pro sports.
Not sure if that Seravalli report makes it more or less likely that the Nucks draft his kid. Surely it would elicit a few raised eyebrows to spend the 3rd (of 2nd, come on guys trade up!) overall on the coach’s son.

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timorous me

Ugh, yeah, I don’t know about the writing, but with no illustrator listed, one glance at the images from the book tell me it’s clearly AI.

I get that AI makes it so easy for anyone to run with an idea they have for something like this, but it’s a shame that stuff like this is getting attention when books written and illustrated by humans, with genuine heart and personality, can easily get overlooked.

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Greg Cumming

is it just me, or does Will Smith look like he is packing on some muscle? The quads are arms look nothing like Will from a year ago.

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Sarge

He definitely is

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SnarkFan

it was a stated goal of his at locker clean out. Specifically cited May as an important month for gains. He strikes me as the type who takes this serious.

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Herb

Congratulations to you Christian, and your family back in Switzerland. See you in camp!

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Zeke

The San Jose Sharks issue bona fide offers to four 2025 Draft prospects

ummm, which 4?

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Zeke

Last season’s Norris d-men who got votes and where they got taken in their draft class: 1. Cale Makar, COL 4th overall, 2nd d-man taken 2. Zach Werenski, 8th, 3rd 3. Quinn Hughes, 7th, 2nd 4. Josh Morrissey, 13th, 5th 5. Victor Hedman, 2nd, 1st 6. Rasmus Dahlin, 1st, 1st 7. Thomas Harley, 18th, 6th 8. Jaccob Slavin, 120th, 41st 9. Lane Hutson, 62nd, 17th 10. Jake Sanderson, 5th, 1st 11. Evan Bouchard, 10th, 4th 12. Adam Fox, 66th,18th other notables Heiskanen, 3rd, 1st Seider 6th, 2nd A lot of the best did go top 10, but weren’t necessarily the… Read more »

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Zeke

Someone else noted it, but the 2024 Sharks draft class has the potential to be among the best ever, by any team.

Macklin is elite. There are still plenty of question marks with the rest, but a lot of them have shown plenty of promise.

Macklin
Dickinson
Chernyshov
Sahlin Wallenius
Wetsch
Kirsch

In a redraft, they might all go in rd 1 (or by early on in rd 2), 3 might go in the top 10 (Macklin, Dickinson and Chernyshov)

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Kevin

Hopefully Carter Hart gets obliterated and benched and Vegas gets swept.

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