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SJHN Daily: Kirsch Wins Memorial Cup, Smith Home Run Derby Champ, Sharks Coach Writes Children’s Book
Christian Kirsch has won the Memorial Cup.
The 2024 San Jose Sharks’ fourth-round pick backstopped the Kitchener Rangers to the Memorial Cup with a sparkling 4-0-0 and .952 Save % run, capped off with a 6-2 victory over the Everett Silvertips on Sunday. Overall, Kirsch posted a 16-2-0 playoff record with a .900 Save %.
This completes a storybook comeback season for Kirsch, who played mostly in the NAHL last year, after some USHL struggles.
San Jose Sharks’ director of development Todd Marchant spoke on Kirsch’s bounceback with the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast recently:
The 6-foot-4 Swiss netminder is slated to play at Quinnipiac University next year.
At San Jose Hockey Now…
PWHL San Jose GM-Coach Troy Ryan spoke on his dual role and more last week.
San Jose Sharks preview w/@Sheng_Peng ,@VictorNuno12 &Jesse talk pros with Sheng, @catmsilverman on goalies, Dynasty Dig with FHL Scout Patrick reports& @NHLRankKing polls. @Fantrax @DobberHockey #fantasyhockey https://t.co/uc6KIoI98b
— Fantasy Hockey Life (Jesse Severe) (@fanhockeylife) May 31, 2026
— Greg Kaplan (@BlueshirtsBreak) May 19, 2026
Macklin Celebrini and Canada lost in the World Championships medal round to Finland, then was stunned by Norway in the bronze medal game. Finland would top host Switzerland for Worlds gold. Celebrini did finish the tourney with 14 points, on six goals and eight assists, second to Switzerland’s Sven Andrighetto. The San Jose Sharks superstar was named best forward by the Tournament Directorate and was also part of the Media All-Star team.
Just to clarify, #SJSharks DO NOT need to sign prospects Joey Muldowney, Reese Laubach, Michael Fisher & Eli Barnett by today.
They're all playing in college next year, so Sharks will have their rights until next off-season
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 2, 2026
Other Sharks News…
Will Smith has always professed his love with baseball. The great grandson of former Chicago White Sox owner Charles Comiskey just won the Home Run Derby at Drake Maye’s Celebrity Softball Game:
Will Smith, the great grandson of Charles Comiskey, (and hockey player for the San Jose Sharks) won the HR Derby at Drake Maye’s Celebrity Softball Game pic.twitter.com/DoH6bp5CzO
— Rob Bradford (@bradfo) May 31, 2026
feeding the will smith and @sanjosesharks fans out there pic.twitter.com/fsPAoRnu9U
— Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) June 1, 2026
The San Jose Sharks issue bona fide offers to four 2025 Draft prospects.
Working hard to build a bright future. @BrodieBz sits down with Sharks alum, @jasondemers5, in the latest episode of Sharks Mic Check: https://t.co/5dk3bdHxTu pic.twitter.com/g9K350xZoS
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 1, 2026
RIP Dennis Hull:
The Sharks organization is saddened to hear about the passing of Dennis Hull, who served as a color analyst on TV and radio for the team’s inaugural 1991-92 season, including calling the Sharks first-ever game with Dan Rusanowsky on Oct. 4, 1991. https://t.co/2lXRhCzCCy
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 31, 2026
San Jose Sharks assistant coach Jeff Ulmer has written…a children’s book?
Happy Pride Month! 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/cNekrgwMxG
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 1, 2026
Around Hockey…
Besides Celebrini’s accolades, Roman Josi was named World Championships MVP and also best defenseman by the Tournament Directorate and to the Media All-Star team. Norway’s Henrik Haukeland was named best goalie, while Aleksander Barkov was included on the Media All-Star team.
Ian Kennedy projects players that PWHL San Jose may chase, and clarifies the expansion process.
Tap in, it's almost time to build the team 💪
Here’s your guide to the Expansion Player Distribution Process. pic.twitter.com/u37o8gVcpo
— PWHL San Jose (@PWHL_SanJose) June 1, 2026
The fans are excited for another team to rep!
On this episode of The Undercurrent @TaraSlone is joined by @PWHL_SanJose Head Coach and GM @TroyRyanHockey to talk about the Bay Area’s newest team.
🍏: https://t.co/azo2pR5qfE
🎧: https://t.co/eQqmA8QB1c pic.twitter.com/4YQcqwxpWu
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 1, 2026
Jack Eichel believes that Mitch Marner was treated unfairly in Toronto. Marner appears to be benefitting from less pressure on his shoulders now.
Frederik Andersen talks about his agent Claude Lemieux, who committed suicide last week.
Vegas PR staff shut down any questions to Hart about the Hockey Canada court case.
— Cory Lavalette (@corylav) June 1, 2026
Carter Hart speaks at Stanley Cup Final media day.
tw // sa
The Myth: “The female judge that acquitted Carter Hart said EM was being sexually aggressive. That is a fact”
The Reality: Former defence attorney Justice Carroccia based her conclusion on the limited evidence she had, which was largely comprised of testimony from the… pic.twitter.com/JYjTxGSIBl
— WeBelieve (@WeBelieveEM) June 1, 2026
Here’s the full list of players attending the NHL Combine, which is starting today in Buffalo.
Brendan Gallagher and Patrik Laine are likely leaving the Montreal Canadiens as free agents.
Melinda French Gates is joining the Seattle Kraken as a minority investor.
The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired prospect Jack Pridham from the Chicago Blackhawks.
TSN has released their top-30 free agents list.
Sources say #Canucks have a deal in place to make Manny Malhotra the 23rd head coach in franchise history.
Zero surprise, the Canucks’ Calder Cup winner isn’t going anywhere. He’s won with Johnson and was a teammate of the Sedins.
Announcement and timing TBD.
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 2, 2026
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Jeff Ulmer: Purveyor of AI slop. Hope he doesn’t have Grok drawing up plays, that’s already been tried to disastrous results in pro sports.
Not sure if that Seravalli report makes it more or less likely that the Nucks draft his kid. Surely it would elicit a few raised eyebrows to spend the 3rd (of 2nd, come on guys trade up!) overall on the coach’s son.
Ugh, yeah, I don’t know about the writing, but with no illustrator listed, one glance at the images from the book tell me it’s clearly AI.
I get that AI makes it so easy for anyone to run with an idea they have for something like this, but it’s a shame that stuff like this is getting attention when books written and illustrated by humans, with genuine heart and personality, can easily get overlooked.
is it just me, or does Will Smith look like he is packing on some muscle? The quads are arms look nothing like Will from a year ago.
He definitely is
it was a stated goal of his at locker clean out. Specifically cited May as an important month for gains. He strikes me as the type who takes this serious.
Congratulations to you Christian, and your family back in Switzerland. See you in camp!
The San Jose Sharks issue bona fide offers to four 2025 Draft prospects
ummm, which 4?
Last season’s Norris d-men who got votes and where they got taken in their draft class: 1. Cale Makar, COL 4th overall, 2nd d-man taken 2. Zach Werenski, 8th, 3rd 3. Quinn Hughes, 7th, 2nd 4. Josh Morrissey, 13th, 5th 5. Victor Hedman, 2nd, 1st 6. Rasmus Dahlin, 1st, 1st 7. Thomas Harley, 18th, 6th 8. Jaccob Slavin, 120th, 41st 9. Lane Hutson, 62nd, 17th 10. Jake Sanderson, 5th, 1st 11. Evan Bouchard, 10th, 4th 12. Adam Fox, 66th,18th other notables Heiskanen, 3rd, 1st Seider 6th, 2nd A lot of the best did go top 10, but weren’t necessarily the… Read more »
Someone else noted it, but the 2024 Sharks draft class has the potential to be among the best ever, by any team.
Macklin is elite. There are still plenty of question marks with the rest, but a lot of them have shown plenty of promise.
Macklin
Dickinson
Chernyshov
Sahlin Wallenius
Wetsch
Kirsch
In a redraft, they might all go in rd 1 (or by early on in rd 2), 3 might go in the top 10 (Macklin, Dickinson and Chernyshov)
Hopefully Carter Hart gets obliterated and benched and Vegas gets swept.