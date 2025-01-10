Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

What Could Granlund’s New Contract Look Like? Can Sharks Afford To Lose Pending UFA? (+)

Published

19 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Mikael Granlund likes it in San Jose. Ryan Warsofsky wants him to stay.

But how much will it cost the San Jose Sharks to keep the pending UFA? And can they afford to pass up a serious trade offer for the 32-year-old center?

“I’ve liked my time here,” Granlund said.

There’s an argument that the Sharks can’t afford to lose Granlund.

“He’s really stepped up and helped this group and led this group with Logan being out,” Warsofsky said.

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info