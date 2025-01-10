What Could Granlund’s New Contract Look Like? Can Sharks Afford To Lose Pending UFA? (+)

Mikael Granlund likes it in San Jose. Ryan Warsofsky wants him to stay.

But how much will it cost the San Jose Sharks to keep the pending UFA? And can they afford to pass up a serious trade offer for the 32-year-old center?

“I’ve liked my time here,” Granlund said.

There’s an argument that the Sharks can’t afford to lose Granlund.

“He’s really stepped up and helped this group and led this group with Logan being out,” Warsofsky said.