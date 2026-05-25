Regenda Shares Reality of NHL-AHL Salary Difference (+)

No doubt, Pavol Regenda appreciates being in the NHL.

Since coming to North America in 2022, the 26-year-old winger has spent four seasons bouncing between the NHL and the AHL, playing more games in the minors than in the big leagues.

Regenda has suited up for 204 contests with the San Diego Gulls and San Jose Barracuda, compared to 43 contests with the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks.

This significant difference is reflected in his paychecks: His entry-level two-way contract with the Ducks had base $750,000 and $775,000 salaries in the NHL, league minimums, which became an $80,000 salary in the AHL. His 2024-25 two-way contract had a base $775,000 NHL salary, as opposed to a $140,000 AHL salary. And this year’s two-way contract with the San Jose Sharks had a base $775,000 NHL salary, as opposed to a $350,000 AHL salary.

The pending UFA spoke candidly in January about the financial challenges of AHL life, especially in San Jose. But it’s not just about the money, which his Patrick Kane story makes clear.