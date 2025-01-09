San Jose Sharks
Sharks Asked Stenlund To Fight After Celebrini Board…Will They Try Again?
Will the San Jose Sharks have an extra response for Kevin Stenlund on Friday?
On Dec. 14, Stenlund boarded Macklin Celebrini in a 4-3 Utah Hockey Club victory.
The board went uncalled, and Stenlund appeared to go unpunished for his hit on the future of the franchise, though both Cody Ceci and Ty Dellandrea tried to engage Stenlund.
“Do we want probably a better response? We can argue that,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said two days later.
For what it’s worth, Celebrini came out from that second period blow no worse for the wear.
Also, Dellandrea confirmed that the Sharks tried to get Stenlund to drop the gloves and answer for the hit.
Dellandrea went after Stenlund in third period.
“It just like, Mack’s hurt. I didn’t see the play. Looks dirty. Watch a video [between periods],” Dellandrea told San Jose Hockey Now recently. “You’re just, want to stick up for your teammate, so ask him to go. It’s about what you can do within the game, in order to be smart for your team as well as try to protect your young player.”
For what it’s worth, it was a 1-1 game at the time of the initial board, and a close contest when Dellandrea tried to get Stenlund to answer the bell. So Ceci and Dellandrea were certainly risking an instigator penalty at the wrong time if they dropped the gloves first.
We’ll see if Stenlund will dance to the hockey code on Friday.
Dellandrea, scratched for the last three games, tracks to be in the line-up on Friday at Salt Lake City, for the San Jose Sharks’ last game versus Utah Hockey Club this season.
Regular fourth-line center Nico Sturm has a day-to-day lower-body injury, while Nikolai Kovalenko is nursing a day-to-day upper-body injury. Neither will travel.
Fabian Zetterlund will travel and is a game-time decision.
That's Goodrow on the 4th line with Kostin & Dellandrea
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 9, 2025
Defenseman Jake Walman, who’s practiced the last two days, also will not travel but could be an option for Saturday against the Minnesota Wild.
UPDATE: Zetterlund will suit up for the San Jose Sharks tonight.
Anyway, since the Stenlund board, the San Jose Sharks have appeared to have a quick trigger when standing up for each other, though Warsofsky, Barclay Goodrow, and Klim Kostin pooh-poohed the idea of their recent responses having anything to do with the Utah response.
Warsofsky didn’t have much to say, when asked if Friday’s rematch against Utah held any special significance for the San Jose Sharks: “Every game you play in the National Hockey League is really important.”
The non-response to Eichel’s slew foot on Granlund was telling (not in the most recent VGS game, but the one before, on Dec 27). That came 2 weeks after the Utah game. That was a 5min major and a game misconduct if the refs saw it. Nothing from the refs, not even a slap-on-wrist fine from DPOS. For a really dirty and dangerous play. Sharks gotta learn that if you don’t fight back, guys will get hurt. No one else is going to prevent that. And if fighting back means some cheap shots, go for it. And not on their… Read more »
Full agreement. I think some younger fans don’t see it this way. They probably don’t remember the Sharks losing playoff series because other teams felt they could injure our players.
But whose “job” is this on the Sharks? Could be Barclay, but he’s not engaged. Like most teams we don’t have a true enforcer. But nor do we have a Dillon figure who other teams will at least respect. And certainly not a Owen Nolan figure who’s just scary.
Maybe this is a roster need for the rebuilding Sharks.
Dude, I’m thinking back to when Edmonton had cheap shot artist Raffi Torres, and he concussed Sharks Milan Michalek during the second round of the playoffs. That was a big learning moment for the team.
It’s been awhile so I could be getting my fools mixed up!
In complete agreement. The code must be enforced. Kostin is the guy. With his size and MMA background he can definitely throw them, as he has done before in both Edmonton and Detroit.
Goodrow, Dellandria and Ceci are up for it, but Kostin is the natural enforcer for this team. I say, first shift get him out with Stenlund and go full MMA on his but. As early in the game as possible.
Then ensure Celebrini gets some points as well.
This is pro-wrestling adjacent nonsense. I can’t be more angry at Utah than the players and league are. The NHL could fine or suspend Stenlund. They could do the same to the coach, or the team. SJS could go after Cooley or Keller. The premise that the only recourse is for someone low on the SJS roster to fight – and very possibly lose to – Stenlund is antiquated bs. It keeps some fans really engaged, but also is the type of junk that keeps the NHL so small-time compared to other major pro sports.
I fully endorse targeting their stars as payback. It’s what the Oilers did for Gretsky & what so many other hockey players have admitted is the most effective way of handling that situation. They target Celebrini the Sharks should board Cooley (I believe he’s owed an elbow to the head after his elbow to Grany’s anyway).
It might be antiquated, but if it means anything to you, I asked two former NHL players about this sentence before I published it: “We’ll see if Stenlund will dance to the hockey code on Friday.” I thought that was the “code” but I wanted to double-check with the guys who lived it. One player is fairly recently-retired, and both agreed that’s indeed the code. They asked Stenlund to fight last game, it was a close one, fine, you get him declining. The Sharks didn’t want the instigator either. If they ask today early though, he should go, and that… Read more »
Talk about thriving.
Blackwood has played 10 games in Colorado. 8-1-1 and just 15 goals allowed, sv% around .940.
Love that guy!
Good for him. Both teams made out in the trade. We still do not know how well the Sharks did. The fifth could very possibly turn into a fourth and GMMG might do something with the second. Depending on what GMMG does do with that second, this could be another clear win for GMMG. Blackwood was going anyways so get something now while he is at the peak of his value. GMMG knew he was going to leave as the Sharks were never going to give him the term or the money. GMMG got assets for a player that was… Read more »
It’s criminal that Grier doesn’t have at least one accomplished enforcer who can play a little bit on the roster. Until he addresses the problem, it will continue to be open season on the kids. If I’m Celebrini and/or his agent, I’m really pissed about the lack of protection. .
Cheech, you should lace em up and get out there! The Sharks need you to go punch some faces, or at least take a few!!!!
Nah, I want to be the GM. I’ll even donate half my salary to charity and re-sign if the team doesn’t show noticeable improvement in the first season. Deal?
they do have one in the form of Klim “the dream” Kostin. As I stated before, he is MMA trained and has thrown them in his previous stops in Detroit and Edmonton. He has a habit of sticking up for his team mates. If you remember when Granlund was given a cheap shot he wanted to fight the player. Everyone got on his case that it was the wrong point in the game to do so, but he was doing what he always has done. Stick up for his team mates. I hope, on his first shift with Stenlund on… Read more »
Like Kostin’s physicality, but he has limited ability. I mean someone along the lines of Sam Bennett, a veteran badass who can score 20 goals on the second or third line. And he happens to be a free agent after the season, hint, hint.
How many teams have the type of player you’re talking about in 2025?
Not many, if any. I do not think it is typical for teams to carry an “enforcer” but that is not what I think Kostin is. He can play that role if need be but that is not why GMMG acquired him in trade last season. However, he does play a very physical mainly due to his body type which effects his playing style. He has skill and shows it at times. He is skilled but has always had consistency issues and trying to do more than he is capable of. My thinking is GMMG is hoping to work that… Read more »
The ones that have shrewd general managers.
LET’S GO!!!! Btw, have y’all seen Askarov’s goalie fight from the minors? It’s not that incredible of a fight, but it makes him even more likable! It’s on YouTube