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What Will Graf’s Next Contract Look Like? (+)

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Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

What will Collin Graf’s next contract look like?

Graf, 23, emerged as a likely core piece of the San Jose Sharks’ rebuild this season. The 6-foot-1 winger dropped 21 goals and 46 points, averaging 16:27 a night. That was sixth among Sharks forwards. Notably, Graf also led San Jose up front in overall penalty kill time, averaging 2:28 a night on the PK.

It was the right time for a breakout campaign for the pending RFA, and Graf, coming out of his entry-level contract, is due a hefty raise.

But how hefty?

Here are two contracts, short-term and long-term, that seem sensible for Graf and the Sharks, with comps.

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