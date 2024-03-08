San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Trade Hertl to Golden Knights
The San Jose Sharks have pulled off the stunner of the Trade Deadline.
Per Bob McKenzie, the Sharks have traded Tomas Hertl to the Vegas Golden Knights. Yes, Tomas Hertl. Yes, the Vegas Golden Knights.
Per Darren Dreger, the San Jose Sharks are retaining on 17 percent on the rest of Hertl’s contract. There are six more years after this season, so the Knights are getting the 30-year-old center at $6.75 million AAV. They’re also sending a 2025 third-rounder and a 2027 third-rounder to Vegas.
In return, the San Jose Sharks are receiving David Edstrom, the Golden Knights’ 2023 first-round pick and a 2025 first-rounder.
Edstrom is a top middle-six center prospect.
There’s no word yet if the Vegas 2025 first-round pick is protected or not.
Hertl had a full No-Movement Clause, so this deal was made with his approval.
The 2012 San Jose Sharks’ first-round pick is currently injured, out since the All-Star break after minor knee surgery.
The Sharks hadn’t set a return date for Hertl, but head coach David Quinn said earlier this week that he was “ahead of schedule”.
SJHN Daily: Hertl ‘Ahead of Schedule’, ‘Tough To Tell’ With Couture
This is far, far too much to mentally or emotionally process.
Indeed, this is getting ridiculous. Duclair and now Hertl and no established pick-ups. At a certain point, you can only have so many picks and prospects. Sigh…..
That’s tough to stomach.
TSN is reporting that the third rounders are actually going from SJ to Vegas. If so, that’s an unacceptable return, especially retaining salary for six years.
Woof.
what are we doing
Going to need a couple cocktails before can dig in and even process this…
The reporting on the return across different sites is suspect. Vegas traded their 2025 1rst round pick conditionally to the Flames for Noah Hannafin, so at the very least this will have to have a conditional status attached. Its really hard to wait for the official call from the Sharks right now. Edsrome is a big 6′-3″ defensively reliable Center the Knights drafted at 32 last year. I’m going to try to be patient until the Sharks release the details of the trade, but it really sucks it was the Knights that offered the best package.
I think I read that the 1st going to Calgary wasn’t so much “conditional” as it was up to Vegas to choose which one they would give Calgary. So if they’re committing this one to the Sharks, Calgary’s return for Hanafin is the 2026 1st.
If I read it right, it was actually a really weird condition where Calgary got the 2025 pick unless Vegas traded it before the deadline then Calgary got the 2026 pick instead. Straight from CapFriendly: **Conditions: If traded by March 10, 2024 OR if the pick is top 10, Calgary will instead receive 2026 1st round ‘VGK’
It was bad enough when the first news hit that it was Hertl w/ 17%retained for Endstrom, 25′ 1st, 25′ 3rd & 27″ 3rd. That a semi-fair deal
But then the update was the the (2) 3rd are GOING TO VGK. Seriously WTF GMMG? Are you out of your freaking mind?
SJS traded 4 assets (hertl, retention, & 2 picks) for only 2 assets of unequal value.
This trade went literally from bad to worst of all time.
terrible, terrible trade.
On the one hand, Hertl was easily the Sharks best player, but also, honestly, not really a legit top center on a contender. I see him as more of a really good 2nd line center and he’d likely start to decline before the Sharks really become competitive. On the other hand, he became the heart and soul of the team, someone the kids coming up could look up to and learn from and an absolute fan favorite. Seeing him in one of those ridiculous C3PO helmets will make me throw up in my mouth. Really though, we’re trading him 2… Read more »
It’s like Grier’s tanking for Hagens already.
Okhotiuk traded for a 5th round pick.
Is this true?
And Kahkonen for Vitek Vanecek
my aunt just got traded for my uncle. I’m not sure how that actually impacts the cap, though
Big if true
put me in the “tough to stomach” category.
On multiple levels, but mostly because its Vegas.
Agreed… I’d have felt better about this if he went to Boston.
Perhaps Hertl plays third line center or maybe they have him play winger. Based on playing a winger for the Sharks early in his career, I think he’s a more natural winger than a center.
Los Gatos native, Goaltender Devin Cooley for a 7th.
Terrible. I hope he phoned up Colorado before Vegas. Would much rather see Hertl play there than effing Vegas. Terrible return plus retained salary and two 3rds!? We should re-hire DW to handle all trades and let Grier do the rest
No, this is exactly what needed to happen. That contact was DWs last FY to SJ. It needed to go no matter who it was. The real value in this deal is CAP SPACE, arguably the most valuable asset in the league. We cannot truly rebuild until we have a lot of cap space, and getting rid of Wilson era players. You cannot continue to do the same thing over and over and expect a different result. Hertl has had two knee surgeries, and he’s old, he was going to do nothing for the future around here. The attendance last… Read more »
Maybe. But to go this overboard??!!! Duclair was bad enough, particularly when the chemistry w/ Zetterlund was becoming something worthwhile to look forward to in the future but now this w/ minimal return? Yes, the cap space is important and as I noted above, it’d be nice to occasionally get a solid, established vet (which Duclair was). You can only have so many prospects and draft picks. Get me some freakin’ players. Plus, he went to Vegas; why oh why Vegas? Your position weakens when one of our major players goes to a prime rival; Vegas continues to set the… Read more »
We win in this deal just from the cap space. And based on the returns for Tofoli and Guentzel, We got a hell of a lot more for Meier. We are projected to have 38 million in cap space next year and 65 million the year after, I’m sure we are going to get some great players. And what cracks me up are the responses on this thread. Every other city in the league think San Jose fans are morons, and the responses here are verifying that. Hertl was doing nothing to help this team. In case you haven’t noticed,… Read more »
Bob, “….going to get some great players”? Overstated hyperbole. We can hope for maybe some good solid young players and maybe get lucky to land a very good player or two. Your entire comment is overstated bluster; “every other city, Hertl was doing nothing, etc.” You can’t pin so much on Hertl as if he has no impact. Look at who Grier got rid of last year (Meier, EK, et al), look at all the new pieces that he has had to familiarize himself with. To wit, it takes a while to develop chemistry/comfort w/ new teammates, if at all.… Read more »
I’m not saying, I didn’t like any of these players, I agree with you. I liked all of them, but we are rebuilding. And we will get some great players with that cap space. At this point with that kind of cap space, we could literally afford anybody. It will be most interesting to see if they can use it effectively
I agree. We need cap space to start getting high end veterans at some point. Not next year but perhaps next. I think this move is to officially tank. Get either 1st or 2nd pick. Celebrini here we come. I don’t understand how the fanbase gets so mad at Grier. He’s clearing terrible contracts and creating cap space. Would you rather suck and keep hertl or trade him, suck still but be able to sign any FA in the next 3 years. That being said THANK YOU Tomas Hertl for being a true pleasure to watch and sharing that infectious… Read more »
I have to agree. It’s about the $ for Hasso. Hertl was my favorite but re-signing him was worse than the return GMMG got. He is not going to age well with his knees and he’s slow as F. FV will feel this pain and others in the next 3-years plus. This is about lowering the loss for Hasso over the next 3-years more than anything and I bet it comes from Hasso to cut costs on players who will not be hear or good enough once they come out of this rebuild. Brace yourselves for Couch. If he returns… Read more »
its already been 4 years, and I don’t think we’re a year or 2 away from turning the corner.
We have 3 potentially genuinely good young players in the organization. That’s it. Eklund, Muk and Will Smith. Next best is Zetterlund.
No we are in year 2 of the rebuild. The 2-years prior that you mention were the 2-years of denial from DW and Hasso.
Brace yourself it’s going to get worse. Next year will be as bad if not worse.
This all about 26/27 and beyond not 24/25 or 25/26. And, having CAP space when we need it.
I liked Hertl too, but again, let’s get real. He was in no way worth his contract, which was given to him because he was a loyal soldier. And for those who think he’s going to come back to haunt us? I guarantee that the Vegas franchise will regret the day they ever made this deal. We get their number one prospect and their first round pick, who will both be lighting it up for us in five years against them, long after Tomas has either retired, or spends his last three years on LTIR. He will do almost nothing… Read more »
Wow, rose colored glasses…..again. It’s the Vegas stockpile that makes this trade so disagreeable more than that it’s Hertl. Sure, nice “guarantee”, that is just silly. All this fodder you throw out there about the draft picks lighting it up in five years, seems as if you are going overboard simply for the sake of it; no rationale tied to there “guarantees” whatsoever.
Hertl’s deal is fair value. He a really good player and among the league’s best power forwards. The deal isn’t without risk, but he’s worth what the Sharks signed him for.
That said, they never should have re-signed him.
I sort of agree, but not why (nor do I think it was a big FU from DW). I think cap space is a little over-rated, at least at this point in the rebuild. Right now it’s about accumulating a foundation of prospects to build around and this move helps in that regard. Cap space is more important when you have to re-sign RFAs/UFAs and filling holes when you’re a contender. Sure we’ll sign some “character guys” this offseason, maybe trade for one or two Duclair like players who are cap casualties and look to flip them… but I don’t… Read more »
Do you think he would be more valuable to move later?
Barclay Goodrow and a 3rd rd pick got the Sharks a 1st rd pick (32nd overall).
Tomas Hertl and 2 3rds and about $9-10mil in retained cap hit got the Sharks a 1st rd pick and a decent prospect (3rd line upside in what I’ve read).
That is selling incredibly low.
I agree with you there. Single-handedly, the most amazing trade Wilson ever made, a first for Goodrow? Somebody must’ve had some secret on somebody or something. But that was the only good deal, and it was a miracle. There are many examples of bad deals with him
We MIGHT have gotten more in return if we waited until the offseason, but who knows really – might have been worse. I think the return is actually pretty good and will benefit the Sharks long term.
Isn’t the cap space for after 25/26? Sure it doesn’t help us today or next year but at least we got something (minimal) in return while we could for the space?
Our big cap cuts were Burns (wanted out) EK65 (wanted out), trading Timo (wasn’t going to re-sign) and Hertl.
“but I don’t think those sort of signings are the reason to move Hertl now.”
I wonder if he wanted out?
Ahhhhhh (now I understand Bob’s question) – yeah, I wasn’t clear; I didn’t mean that the Sharks SHOULD NOT HAVE moved Hertl now… I meant that saving cap space wasn’t the reason they moved him now….that the reason had more to do with acquiring more assets to improve the team long term. At least I think that’s the bigger benefit (prospects/picks… to a lesser extent cap space).
But yeah, based on some of the things Hertl said recently (about planned conversations during the offseason), I had a feeling Hertl was looking to move on.
I think it was very clearly both; a huge amount of cap space, a fat no-trade contract off the books, and two top prospects for the future. An excellent exchange.
Ya, I do think Hertl wanted to move on. I loved Hertl but I’m glad we did this, not FV though. Think about if we kept him, most likely in 26/27 when we start to see who we are with the young guys we would have an 8-million 3C at best with Hertl. Still could with Couch which is why I think he’s next.
It’s all about the future but it does hurt today.
Yeah, gotta wonder if Couch was healthy if he’d have been shipped out as well.
Agree. Also, cap space is declining in value as the flat cap era is effectively over. Over the next few years, cap is expected to rise 5% or so a year. Cap space will always have value. But whatever $8million in cap space was worth in the past couple seasons, it’ll be worth a good bit less in the coming seasons. In part because every $ is a lower % of cap, in part because many teams won’t be able to spend up to cap right away — there are only so many free agents chasing the increased pool and… Read more »
Good point about how the rising cap will likely effect the value of cap space!
It’s projected to rise. Based on the attendance this year, I don’t think it’s going to rise very much. In case you didn’t notice cap space was almost the deciding factor in every deadline day trade, including the use of third-parties and retention to stay under cap
True, cap space is pretty much the common denominator when it comes to cup contenders…
This year marked my 30th as a Sharks fan, and after this news it might be my last. I still love hockey, but this was a terrible trade to boost a divisional rivals chance at repeating as a cup winner. I live in Nevada now and can’t stand the Knights or their fans, so on a personal level this really sucks!
I’m not sure how big this issue is, but it is one thing to trade or move on from a fan favorite and wish him well. Jumbo, Patty, Burns, Pavs — I think most Sharks fans would be happy to see any of them with a Cup on the teams they wound up playing with. But not Vegas. This feels like a team which doesn’t care about its fans. I’m not sure how many ticket sales are going to be lost on this deal, but I expect it’ll be more than if he’d been traded to any other team in… Read more »
I’m not sure about the ticket sales either, but it seems like at this point the only people paying to see Tomas Hertl is Hasso Plattner
If Edstrom pans out could be good. 2025 1st too. Be positive y’all.
In in the same boat. I live in Reno now (Bay Area refugee) and trading to Hertl to the dreaded Knights is just horrible. My only hope now is that they somehow miss the playoffs.
General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired a 2025 first-round draft selection and prospect center David Edstrom from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Tomas Hertl and San Jose’s third-round draft selections in the 2025 and 2027 NHL drafts. San Jose will also retain approximately 17% of Hertl’s salary.
Fire everyone. Starting with the owner.
Well it sucks he went to FV, but moving Hertl (my favorite current player) is the right thing to do to maximize our ability to compete in our future window. What we got was a valid reflection of Hertl’s contract (term & cap remaining), and injury history. I do wish the return were a bit higher to send him to FV, but if that return were from any other team, I’d feel fine about.
Edstrom is sneakily good in almost every facet of the game. He’s made in the mould of a big two-way centre but also provides a lot of value offensively and ” at times ” even in transition. He’s also a solid distributor of the puck, both in the offensive zone and on the breakout. He supports his defencemen down low, reads passing lanes, and covers space while handling his puck battles with care. -EliteProspects 2023 NHL Draft Guide
“Edstrom projects as a solid third-line centre who can potentially contribute on both special teams.”
Scott Wheeler
Feb 8, 2024
VGK proving cap space is overrated. There’s a way to find Cap Space if you really need to, apparently. hahahaha Salary retention slots are now gone through next year as SJS will be retaining: Burns, Hertl, EK65 2 Salary retention slots are taken until end of 26-27 (Hertl, EK65) FWIW, Edstrom (Frolunda) and Bystedt (Linkopings) seem to be scoring around the same rate. Edstrom w/ 6G, 11A in 42 games, and Bystedt w/ 8G, 8A in 45 games. Again, this only paints a partial picture of them, but hearing Edstrom is a 3 zone type of player as is projected… Read more »
If Pits pick next year lands us Hagens 🙂
Next up…Vlasic buyout
https://thehockeynews.com/news/opinion-tomas-hertl-trade-is-a-steal-for-golden-knights-and-baffling-for-sharks
both the article and the discussion video after are ripping the Sharks and praising Vegas.
The Hockey News is basically an irrelevant “publication”. I don’t think they even pay their “beat writers“, who do their “writing” while sitting on the ground against the wall outside the ice rink on their cell phone as it’s plugged in to an exterior wall outlet. Real first class, top-rate stuff. A YouTube channel of a monkey scratching his ass has more subscribers than THN.
The Athletic, otoh, gives the sharks an A on the trade
Good trade. Love Hertl but he is injury prone and never should have been signed to the long term deal. They could have received more two seasons ago. Grier made the right move when Wilson / Will did not.