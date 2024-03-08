BREAKING: Sharks Trade Hertl to Golden Knights

The San Jose Sharks have pulled off the stunner of the Trade Deadline.

Per Bob McKenzie, the Sharks have traded Tomas Hertl to the Vegas Golden Knights. Yes, Tomas Hertl. Yes, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Per Darren Dreger, the San Jose Sharks are retaining on 17 percent on the rest of Hertl’s contract. There are six more years after this season, so the Knights are getting the 30-year-old center at $6.75 million AAV. They’re also sending a 2025 third-rounder and a 2027 third-rounder to Vegas.

In return, the San Jose Sharks are receiving David Edstrom, the Golden Knights’ 2023 first-round pick and a 2025 first-rounder.

Edstrom is a top middle-six center prospect.

There’s no word yet if the Vegas 2025 first-round pick is protected or not.

Hertl had a full No-Movement Clause, so this deal was made with his approval.

The 2012 San Jose Sharks’ first-round pick is currently injured, out since the All-Star break after minor knee surgery.

The Sharks hadn’t set a return date for Hertl, but head coach David Quinn said earlier this week that he was “ahead of schedule”.