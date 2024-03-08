San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Trade Simek for Kostin
The San Jose Sharks have traded Radim Simek to the Detroit Red Wings for Klim Kostin.
Simek, 31, has played the entire season with the San Jose Barracuda, and was recently named their captain. Previously, the left-hander was a physical defenseman for the San Jose Sharks, logging 209 NHL games over five seasons.
Simek is in the last year of a four-year, $9 million contract ($2.25 million AAV), and was set to become a UFA.
Interestingly, this trade reunites Simek with Red Wings assistant coach Bob Boughner, who coached Simek on the San Jose Sharks from 2020 to 2022.
The Sharks are also sending a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Wings.
Kostin, 24, is an interesting buy-low opportunity for GM Mike Grier.
The 6-foot-3 winger signed a two-year contract at $2 million AAV with Detroit over the summer, after a breakout 2022-23 with the Edmonton Oilers. That season, the former 2017 St. Louis Blues first-round pick scored 11 goals and 21 points in 57 games, and also contributed three goals and five points in 11 playoff games.
However, Kostin hasn’t been able to find his footing his Motown this season with just three goals and four points in 33 games.
Kostin has one more year on his contract after this season, so he should get plenty of opportunities to prove himself.
Grier is good at these kinds of small moves that have potential high reward. There are kind of few impactful moves, but the moves he does make seems savvy.
I’d question the use of the word ‘high’. But it is low risk and certainly has upside. Modest upside, but yes, actual upside. I will note this. Yesterday(?) the Flyers ate $1.2mil in cap hit on a deal and it earned them a 5th rd pick. $1.2mil cap space = 5th rd pick Based on his current season (low production), he’s about a $1mil NHL player. The Sharks are paying him $2mil for next season, instead of the $1mil he’s probably worth. So if Grier is going to fully weaponize the cap space, this $1mil extra is worth about a… Read more »
Sure! With no retention this is a pending UFA who was never going to re-sign with us and the lower of our two 7ths, for another Zett/Zadina type swing. Interesting low stakes gamble.
I don’t think any of our remaining pieces (Kahk, Barbie) fetch much to get excited about – my big remaining question is what are we gonna do with that last retention slot?
Same here – I hope it’s used on more than just Barabanov….maybe Granlun? 🙂 Probably not.
I would hope that MG saves that last spot for something more than another year of Granlund’s salary, unless of course some team is giving up a 2024 1st as part of the deal. I think that deal would have already happened though?
Just my 2 cents, but I think he’s more valuable to the team starting in SJ next year. Hertl will be back, but Cooch’s future is still very cloudy so the team is going to need some experienced centers.
And it looks like SJ is working on a deal to send Hertl to Vegas.
https://twitter.com/reporterchris/status/1766191256470770002
capfriendly thinks its the Devils pick they got.
Which would make sense, as the Sharks will get either the last or 2nd to last pick.
Good no-risk move. Simek wasn’t going to resign. Best of luck to him – I really hope he’s able to get his career back on track!
2 guys in need of a reset to their careers. Good deal for them as they get better opportunity. Not sure how much it helps the Sharks, though it is another low risk/modest upside move. Also, not sure why throwing in the 7th rd pick, but OK. My theory is whoever you might want to pick in rd 7 is probably not going to get picked in rd 7 — unless its you who picks him. There’s 32 selections and about 300 guys with a case for being picked instead of being left undrafted. And they are all longshots to… Read more »
I’m seeing Hertl to VGK?>!?!!>??!?!?!!?!?!?
What?!?!?
This one hurts…
It helps the tankathon, but FV