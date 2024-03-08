BREAKING: Sharks Trade Simek for Kostin

The San Jose Sharks have traded Radim Simek to the Detroit Red Wings for Klim Kostin.

Simek, 31, has played the entire season with the San Jose Barracuda, and was recently named their captain. Previously, the left-hander was a physical defenseman for the San Jose Sharks, logging 209 NHL games over five seasons.

Simek is in the last year of a four-year, $9 million contract ($2.25 million AAV), and was set to become a UFA.

Interestingly, this trade reunites Simek with Red Wings assistant coach Bob Boughner, who coached Simek on the San Jose Sharks from 2020 to 2022.

The Sharks are also sending a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Wings.

Kostin, 24, is an interesting buy-low opportunity for GM Mike Grier.

The 6-foot-3 winger signed a two-year contract at $2 million AAV with Detroit over the summer, after a breakout 2022-23 with the Edmonton Oilers. That season, the former 2017 St. Louis Blues first-round pick scored 11 goals and 21 points in 57 games, and also contributed three goals and five points in 11 playoff games.

However, Kostin hasn’t been able to find his footing his Motown this season with just three goals and four points in 33 games.

Kostin has one more year on his contract after this season, so he should get plenty of opportunities to prove himself.