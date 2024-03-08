I Liked the Sharks’ Trade Deadline — Here’s Why

This might have been the worst day in San Jose Sharks history.

Not only did the Sharks trade franchise icon Tomas Hertl, they sent him to their most bitter of rivals, the Vegas Golden Knights.

On top of that, Sharks captain Logan Couture also announced that his season was over – and he has no idea when he’s coming back, if ever, from his deep groin injury.

However…

“The night is darkest just before the dawn.”

Here’s why I think the San Jose Sharks did well in the Hertl trade, and in their five other Trade Deadline deals, and why this could be the beginning of a new day in San Jose.

Tomas Hertl – Grade: B

Trade:

🚨Trade To #VegasBorn

Hertl – Year 2/8 $8.1375M – $1.3875M retained

'25 3rd

'27 3rd To #SjSharks

David Edstrom – Year 1/3 $950K – RFA

The San Jose Sharks should’ve never re-signed Hertl to an eight-year, $65.1 million extension 2022. Everybody except the Sharks knew that this aging team needed a rebuild. The then 28-year-old center’s timeline, and his desire to win, didn’t really match up to the reality that a rebuild was in order.

So GM Mike Grier undid that mistake, that misalignment.