I Liked the Sharks’ Trade Deadline — Here’s Why
This might have been the worst day in San Jose Sharks history.
Not only did the Sharks trade franchise icon Tomas Hertl, they sent him to their most bitter of rivals, the Vegas Golden Knights.
On top of that, Sharks captain Logan Couture also announced that his season was over – and he has no idea when he’s coming back, if ever, from his deep groin injury.
However…
“The night is darkest just before the dawn.”
Here’s why I think the San Jose Sharks did well in the Hertl trade, and in their five other Trade Deadline deals, and why this could be the beginning of a new day in San Jose.
Tomas Hertl – Grade: B
Trade:
🚨Trade
To #VegasBorn
Hertl – Year 2/8 $8.1375M – $1.3875M retained
'25 3rd
'27 3rd
To #SjSharks
David Edstrom – Year 1/3 $950K – RFA
'25 1st
VEG adds $6.75M Annual Cap Hithttps://t.co/itFm37pKsV
— PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) March 8, 2024
The San Jose Sharks should’ve never re-signed Hertl to an eight-year, $65.1 million extension 2022. Everybody except the Sharks knew that this aging team needed a rebuild. The then 28-year-old center’s timeline, and his desire to win, didn’t really match up to the reality that a rebuild was in order.
So GM Mike Grier undid that mistake, that misalignment.
Not at all pleased with the Hertl trade. Taking off the teal-tinted glasses, he is a darn good player and among the best power forwards in the league. He’s big game proven. On the Sharks, opponents could roll their best defensive players vs Hertl. On a team with at least one more really good line, he’s going to be even more effective. The deal he signed was fair value for the player. If you are going to retain, go big and get a bunch more for it. Over $8mil is retained in this deal — the rough equivalent of a… Read more »
Important to consider Hertl’s knee surgery in all this. With his history of knee problems, it could be a bad sign of what’s to come for him. And with that big contract, I think it’s quite possible that other teams did have reluctance in trading for Hertl with the very real fear of how his performance could suffer…and not just in 4-5 years, but right away. And look, if Hertl wanted out, this might be the last chance to move him without having to give up assets just to move his deal out. And if you have a sad, unmotivated… Read more »
I wonder if some general managers tell the Golden Knights “Two fourth round picks or a third and a fifth but not two third round picks along with Hertl, don’t be silly”. “You’ve been basically playing even regarding wins and losses since early November, you have Stone with an injury and fans with high expectations.”
It seems Grier is too reasonable with his trades with teams which should overpay at the trade deadline.