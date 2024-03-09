Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

Grier Talks Hertl Trade, Plattner's Reaction, Excitement for Edstrom (+)

Published

3 hours ago

on

Credit: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

What a day for the San Jose Sharks!

Love it or hate it, GM Mike Grier had some stones to trade franchise icon Tomas Hertl to the freaking Vegas Golden Knights.

Grier spoke with the media after the conclusion of the Trade Deadline, explaining the rationale of trading Hertl, owner Hasso Plattner’s reaction to the deal, his excitement for David Edstrom, what he would say to angry Sharks fans, how he pushed the organizational philosophy toward a rebuild, the Vitek Vanecek and Klim Kostin acquisitions, and why he didn’t trade Mikael Granlund and company.

