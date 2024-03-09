San Jose Barracuda
Grier Talks Hertl Trade, Plattner’s Reaction, Excitement for Edstrom (+)
What a day for the San Jose Sharks!
Love it or hate it, GM Mike Grier had some stones to trade franchise icon Tomas Hertl to the freaking Vegas Golden Knights.
Grier spoke with the media after the conclusion of the Trade Deadline, explaining the rationale of trading Hertl, owner Hasso Plattner’s reaction to the deal, his excitement for David Edstrom, what he would say to angry Sharks fans, how he pushed the organizational philosophy toward a rebuild, the Vitek Vanecek and Klim Kostin acquisitions, and why he didn’t trade Mikael Granlund and company.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Get SJHN in your inbox!
Hockey Shots
Extra Hour Hockey Training
Cathy’s Power Skating
Grier Talks Hertl Trade, Plattner’s Reaction, Excitement for Edstrom (+)
I Liked the Sharks’ Trade Deadline — Here’s Why
Couture’s Season Is Over: Just Focused on Playing Again, Not Worried About Future With Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Trade Kahkonen for Vanecek
BREAKING: Sharks Trade Okhotiuk to Flames for 5th
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn Says Team Needs More Size, Will
Sharks Locker Room: Bright Side of Last-Second Loss?
Moves Like Jagr: Thornton Welcome to Join Sharks Practice, Warm-Ups Before Jersey Retirement Next Year
Barabanov Scratched, Golden Knights Shut Out Sharks 4-0
Barabanov Going Wrong Way in Sharks Line-Up at Wrong Time (+)
Our Sharks’ Trade Deadline Predictions
Sharks Locker Room: Duclair Hitting Stride, Eklund Not Taking ‘Any Crap’, Emberson’s Injury
Sharks Locker Room: ‘Same Old BS’
Why Are Sharks So Easy to Play Against? How Unhappy Are the Players?
Sharks Locker Room: What Did Ricci Tell Zadina? Thrun Talks Sherwood Mistake
Sharks Team & Cap Info
SJHN on Facebook
Log In