Preview/Lines #66: Even Bordeleau’s Mom Was Wondering About the Smelling Salts

COLUMBUS – Even Thomas Bordeleau’s mom Chantal was wondering what was up with her son.

“I saw that. I saw that. Unfortunately,” Bordeleau told San Jose Hockey Now this afternoon, laughing. “My mom texted me about it. She was like, what’s going on?”

Smelling salts, of course, are a hockey staple.

“Just wakes me up before the period. I just do it once a period, so I’m not too crazy,” Bordeleau said.

But why the eyes?

“My eyes, it burns a little bit. I don’t do it too much. As soon as I feel it, I stop doing it,” he said. “It looks intense, but they’re not really strong, so you really got to like get ’em close.”

The 22-year-old prospect, who’s been around high-level hockey his entire life – his father Sebastian Bordeleau played in the NHL and other professional leagues from 1995 to 2012 and is now a development coach for the Nashville Predators – swears he’s seen other players attack the salts with just as much ferocity.

“I didn’t pull that out of nowhere,” he said.

Maybe Bordeleau has just has some bad luck getting caught on candid camera. Like a few months, when he was with the San Jose Barracuda?

“I run hot [sometimes],” Bordeleau explained. “The water’s real cold. So I usually just pour it down everywhere.”

So what’s Bordeleau’s next viral hockey habit?

He thinks that about covers it.

“Good timing, I guess, with the camera,” he laughed.

