San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #66: Even Bordeleau’s Mom Was Wondering About the Smelling Salts
COLUMBUS – Even Thomas Bordeleau’s mom Chantal was wondering what was up with her son.
Bordeleau going next level with the smelling salts. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/Z1uYjlUYhK
— TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) March 13, 2024
“I saw that. I saw that. Unfortunately,” Bordeleau told San Jose Hockey Now this afternoon, laughing. “My mom texted me about it. She was like, what’s going on?”
Smelling salts, of course, are a hockey staple.
“Just wakes me up before the period. I just do it once a period, so I’m not too crazy,” Bordeleau said.
But why the eyes?
“My eyes, it burns a little bit. I don’t do it too much. As soon as I feel it, I stop doing it,” he said. “It looks intense, but they’re not really strong, so you really got to like get ’em close.”
The 22-year-old prospect, who’s been around high-level hockey his entire life – his father Sebastian Bordeleau played in the NHL and other professional leagues from 1995 to 2012 and is now a development coach for the Nashville Predators – swears he’s seen other players attack the salts with just as much ferocity.
“I didn’t pull that out of nowhere,” he said.
Maybe Bordeleau has just has some bad luck getting caught on candid camera. Like a few months, when he was with the San Jose Barracuda?
I have questions pic.twitter.com/jNqXeFz67B
— JD Young (@MyFryHole) November 18, 2023
“I run hot [sometimes],” Bordeleau explained. “The water’s real cold. So I usually just pour it down everywhere.”
So what’s Bordeleau’s next viral hockey habit?
He thinks that about covers it.
“Good timing, I guess, with the camera,” he laughed.
San Jose Sharks (16-42-7)
Quinn confirms Chrona will start tonight.
MacDonald will play, so #SJSharks will go 12-6 tonight.
He’s undecided on the forwards, but one guy that has impressed him is Kostin, so expect him to continue on top-9 and power play
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 16, 2024
Smith is still on the ice, so Labanc should be in.
Hoffman and Rutta are skating, but neither will play tonight.
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 16, 2024
Quinn said he might shuffle the lines a little from the last game, so we’ll get a better sense of that later tonight.
Columbus Blue Jackets (22-33-11)
#CBJ lines in morning skate:
Gaudreau-Jenner-Nylander
Texier-Sillinger-Marchenko
Pyyhtia-Voronkov-TFW
Olivier-Gaunce-Meyer
Provorov-Werenski
Christiansen-Severson
Bean-Gudbranson
Tarasov
Merzlikins
— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) March 16, 2024
Where to Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets is 4 PM at Nationwide Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Get SJHN in your inbox!
Hockey Shots
Extra Hour Hockey Training
Cathy’s Power Skating
Preview/Lines #66: Even Bordeleau’s Mom Was Wondering About the Smelling Salts
Can Sharks Unlock Talented Kostin? (+)
Rutta Happy To Be Part of Sharks’ Rebuild, But Will Miss Hertl
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn on Going 13-5, Describes Granlund’s Dramatic Injury Return
Granlund Impresses in Pittsburgh Return, But Sharks Lose 6-3
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn Says Team Needs More Size, Will
Moves Like Jagr: Thornton Welcome to Join Sharks Practice, Warm-Ups Before Jersey Retirement Next Year
Sharks Locker Room: Bright Side of Last-Second Loss?
Barabanov Scratched, Golden Knights Shut Out Sharks 4-0
Barabanov Going Wrong Way in Sharks Line-Up at Wrong Time (+)
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn on Going 13-5, Describes Granlund’s Dramatic Injury Return
Worst Day in Sharks’ History? Our Trade Deadline Reaction
Our Sharks’ Trade Deadline Predictions
Sharks Locker Room: Duclair Hitting Stride, Eklund Not Taking ‘Any Crap’, Emberson’s Injury
Sharks Locker Room: ‘Same Old BS’
Sharks Team & Cap Info
SJHN on Facebook
Log In