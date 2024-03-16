Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Preview/Lines #66: Even Bordeleau’s Mom Was Wondering About the Smelling Salts

Published

3 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

COLUMBUS – Even Thomas Bordeleau’s mom Chantal was wondering what was up with her son.

“I saw that. I saw that. Unfortunately,” Bordeleau told San Jose Hockey Now this afternoon, laughing. “My mom texted me about it. She was like, what’s going on?”

Smelling salts, of course, are a hockey staple.

“Just wakes me up before the period. I just do it once a period, so I’m not too crazy,” Bordeleau said.

But why the eyes?

“My eyes, it burns a little bit. I don’t do it too much. As soon as I feel it, I stop doing it,” he said. “It looks intense, but they’re not really strong, so you really got to like get ’em close.”

The 22-year-old prospect, who’s been around high-level hockey his entire life – his father Sebastian Bordeleau played in the NHL and other professional leagues from 1995 to 2012 and is now a development coach for the Nashville Predators – swears he’s seen other players attack the salts with just as much ferocity.

“I didn’t pull that out of nowhere,” he said.

Maybe Bordeleau has just has some bad luck getting caught on candid camera. Like a few months, when he was with the San Jose Barracuda?

“I run hot [sometimes],” Bordeleau explained. “The water’s real cold. So I usually just pour it down everywhere.”

So what’s Bordeleau’s next viral hockey habit?

He thinks that about covers it.

“Good timing, I guess, with the camera,” he laughed.

San Jose Sharks (16-42-7)

Quinn said he might shuffle the lines a little from the last game, so we’ll get a better sense of that later tonight.

Columbus Blue Jackets (22-33-11)

Where to Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets is 4 PM at Nationwide Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

All the San Jose Sharks news that's fit to print

Enter your email to get the best Sharks coverage delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously