San Jose Sharks
Can Sharks Unlock Talented Kostin? (+)
COLUMBUS — There’s no doubt that Klim Kostin has NHL-caliber talent.
The San Jose Sharks have seen it since they acquired Kostin, 24, from the Detroit Red Wings last Friday for Radim Simek and a 2024 seventh-round pick.
The 6-foot-3 power winger has a goal and two assists in three games in teal, almost matching his full-season Red Wings output. In 33 games in the Winged Wheel, Kostin had just one goal and two assists.
Kostin told San Jose Hockey Now on Thursday that he had requested a trade, wanting more of an opportunity. In Detroit, he averaged just 8:43 a night.
Preview/Lines #65: Kostin Asked for Trade, Rutta Injury Update
Kostin should see it on the rebuilding San Jose Sharks. While he hasn’t played a lot of minutes so far, he’s seen some power play time.
So what does the rest of league think of the Sharks’ reclamation project? I asked two sources who have worked closely with Kostin, and a scout.
First, what happened in Detroit?
