SJHN Daily: Chrona, Cooley Loved the ‘Goalie Chariot’—Blackwood Did Not
You can tell that Mackenzie Blackwood is a veteran NHL’er.
Unlike Devin Cooley, first NHL start tomorrow in Chicago, and rookie Magnus Chrona, just seven NHL games to his credit, Blackwood did not appreciate the free ride that he received yesterday from the Columbus Blue Jackets’ visiting locker room to the adjoining practice rink.
The goalie's chariot awaits 🎠 pic.twitter.com/Lswcb5Wkkh
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 15, 2024
“I thought it was bumpy,” Blackwood joked with San Jose Hockeey Now. “It’s like when you get on an airplane and it’s way too bumpy and the pilot turns way too hard, it’s like dude, just keep it smooth, please. I don’t know if you think you’re in Top Gun here, but we’re just trying to land safely.”
Chrona, 23, saw it another way: “It was awesome. I got a free ride. I forgot to tip.”
“We’re definitely pretty spoiled here,” Cooley, 26, said. “Five out of five [stars].”
“I’m not giving five stars,” Blackwood complained. “At one point of time, I was riding backwards.”
“It’s how you know a guy’s been in the league for too long,” Cooley smiled. “He’s not like us, appreciating everyday.”
Between friends Blackwood and Kaapo Kahkonen, the San Jose Sharks’ goalie room has seemed light all season, compared to the other more beleaguered positions on the last-place squad. Nice to see that continue, even with Kahkonen traded!
Cooley to start tomorrow? Spring training/tanking!
In addition to Will Smith being named to 1st team all star, he was named to the All Rookie Team along with his linemates (the linemates were 2nd team all stars), Celebrini was 1st team all star and all rookie team. Eric Pohlkamp was All-CCHA 1st team and he was a finalist for defenseman of the year (lost it to a 5th year). Other top 2024 picks were up there as well: Zeev Buium is an NCHC All Rookie Team and All Star team along with offensive defenseman of the year finalist (winners to be announced Thursday). Artyom Levshunov is… Read more »