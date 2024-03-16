SJHN Daily: Chrona, Cooley Loved the ‘Goalie Chariot’—Blackwood Did Not

You can tell that Mackenzie Blackwood is a veteran NHL’er.

Unlike Devin Cooley, first NHL start tomorrow in Chicago, and rookie Magnus Chrona, just seven NHL games to his credit, Blackwood did not appreciate the free ride that he received yesterday from the Columbus Blue Jackets’ visiting locker room to the adjoining practice rink.

The goalie's chariot awaits 🎠 pic.twitter.com/Lswcb5Wkkh — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 15, 2024

“I thought it was bumpy,” Blackwood joked with San Jose Hockeey Now. “It’s like when you get on an airplane and it’s way too bumpy and the pilot turns way too hard, it’s like dude, just keep it smooth, please. I don’t know if you think you’re in Top Gun here, but we’re just trying to land safely.”

Chrona, 23, saw it another way: “It was awesome. I got a free ride. I forgot to tip.”

“We’re definitely pretty spoiled here,” Cooley, 26, said. “Five out of five [stars].”

“I’m not giving five stars,” Blackwood complained. “At one point of time, I was riding backwards.”

“It’s how you know a guy’s been in the league for too long,” Cooley smiled. “He’s not like us, appreciating everyday.”

Between friends Blackwood and Kaapo Kahkonen, the San Jose Sharks’ goalie room has seemed light all season, compared to the other more beleaguered positions on the last-place squad. Nice to see that continue, even with Kahkonen traded!

