1 Micro-Stat About Each New Sharks Player That Should Help Team

The San Jose Sharks have added many new players this off-season, but are any of them difference-makers?

Between trades and free agent signings, the Sharks have added forwards Adam Gaudette, Philipp Kurashev, Ryan Reaves, and Jeff Skinner, defensemen John Klingberg, Nick Leddy, and Dmitry Orlov, and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic.

Frankly, most of these veterans are probably a little past their prime, so it’s hard to say if any will be difference-makers, but each, in small-but-significant ways, can still make some difference.

Per Stathletes, let’s look at some of the underrated ways that the new San Jose Sharks can help the team.

Adam Gaudette

The 6-foot-1 center-winger should be able to add some scoring to the San Jose Sharks’ bottom-six with his net front presence and dangerous one-timer.

Adam Gaudette actually led the Ottawa Senators with 16 5-on-5 goals last year, with a team-leading six off the one-timer.

He’s not as adept at passing or carrying the puck, but he should be able to shoot it.

Philipp Kurashev

Kurashev, on the other hand, is happy to carry the puck and dish it.