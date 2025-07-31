How Can Gaudette Continue Late-Bloomer Success With Sharks? (+)

Has Adam Gaudette figured out how to become an everyday NHL player?

Gaudette, 28, enjoyed a comeback season last year with the Ottawa Senators, putting up a career-high 19 goals.

The San Jose Sharks followed by inking Gaudette to a two-year, $4 million contract this summer.

It’s been something of a winding road for Gaudette to get to San Jose.

A 2015 fifth-round pick, Gaudette, then 23, appeared to establish himself as a full-time NHL’er in 2019-20, putting up 33 points for the Vancouver Canucks in just 59 games.

But the next four seasons, Gaudette struggled to stay in the NHL, bouncing between the Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and St. Louis Blues organizations.

So what changed for Gaudette last year? And how might he continue his renaissance with the San Jose Sharks?

Data from Stathletes and Evolving Hockey, along with video from SportContract, offer insight into what Gaudette is as a player, and what he isn’t.