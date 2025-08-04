John Tavares Has Advice for Macklin Celebrini (+)

The San Jose Sharks’ No. 1 pick is learning from other No. 1 picks.

Earlier this week, Macklin Celebrini (and Will Smith) made headlines when video of their Halifax scrimmages with 2005 first-overall Sidney Crosby and 2013 first-overall Nathan MacKinnon hit social media.

No doubt, the San Jose Sharks center is soaking in the experience with the superstars.

Another No. 1 pick had advice for Celebrini in March.

2009 first-overall John Tavares spoke exclusively with San Jose Hockey Now then, sharing his general advice from one top pick to another, the urgency for your team to start winning, and longevity tips.