Celebrini Takes 1st Step Toward 2026 Olympics Invite

It’s just the first step for Macklin Celebrini to make the 2026 Olympics.

But the San Jose Sharks star rookie was one of just 26 men’s ice hockey forwards selected to Canada’s National Teams Orientation Camp, set to take place on Aug. 26-28 in Calgary.

Celebrini will join Canadian superstars like Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and others.

He’s the only San Jose Sharks skater selected in this group of first 42 men’s players, which features 26 forwards, 13 defensemen, and three goaltenders. Here’s the full list of forwards, per Hockey Canada:

This group was selected by Canada GM Doug Armstrong, assistant GMs Julien BriseBois, Jim Nill, and Don Sweeney, director of player personnel Kyle Dubas, and head coach Jon Cooper. Player relations advisor Ryan Getzlaf and senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations Scott Salmond also contributed.

See the full list of 92 men’s, women’s, and para ice hockey players invited to Canada’s National Teams Orientation Camp here.

Per the Hockey Canada press release: “The National Teams Orientation Camp is a three-day, off-ice event with players and staff from all three programs, which will include presentations, team-building opportunities, team meetings and media opportunities in preparation for the upcoming season.”

This will be the first time since 2014 that the NHL has participated in the Olympics. That year, the San Jose Sharks had four Olympic reps, Patrick Marleau and Marc-Edouard Vlasic for Canada, Joe Pavelski skated for USA, and Antti Niemi backstopped Finland.