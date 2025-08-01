San Jose Sharks
Celebrini Takes 1st Step Toward 2026 Olympics Invite
It’s just the first step for Macklin Celebrini to make the 2026 Olympics.
But the San Jose Sharks star rookie was one of just 26 men’s ice hockey forwards selected to Canada’s National Teams Orientation Camp, set to take place on Aug. 26-28 in Calgary.
Celebrini will join Canadian superstars like Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and others.
He’s the only San Jose Sharks skater selected in this group of first 42 men’s players, which features 26 forwards, 13 defensemen, and three goaltenders. Here’s the full list of forwards, per Hockey Canada:
This group was selected by Canada GM Doug Armstrong, assistant GMs Julien BriseBois, Jim Nill, and Don Sweeney, director of player personnel Kyle Dubas, and head coach Jon Cooper. Player relations advisor Ryan Getzlaf and senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations Scott Salmond also contributed.
See the full list of 92 men’s, women’s, and para ice hockey players invited to Canada’s National Teams Orientation Camp here.
Per the Hockey Canada press release: “The National Teams Orientation Camp is a three-day, off-ice event with players and staff from all three programs, which will include presentations, team-building opportunities, team meetings and media opportunities in preparation for the upcoming season.”
This will be the first time since 2014 that the NHL has participated in the Olympics. That year, the San Jose Sharks had four Olympic reps, Patrick Marleau and Marc-Edouard Vlasic for Canada, Joe Pavelski skated for USA, and Antti Niemi backstopped Finland.
For a second, I thought you somehow forgot that Jumbo was on the 2014 Olympic Team, cuz how could he NOT be? But, I googled it and found “Thornton was later invited to the Canada’s hockey camp for the 2014 Winter Olympics, but did not attend due to his son being hospitalized with an illness.”
They are thinking about bringing Tom Wilson in anticipation of a rematch with the Tkachuk brothers?
I would watch that. Wilson is a great player, and he should keep things orderly
It’s Canada. Their brass will galaxy-brain themselves into thinking Celebrini needs a little more seasoning to be worthy and take, like, Mason Marchment so they can be more balanced or something.
I hope they do. There’s a few last hurrah guys taking up spots on that roster, and I’d rather Macklin get a long look, be the last cut at camp, then get a nice break filled with thoughts of vengeance going into the second third of the season. He’ll be on every Olympic team after this one anyway.
A large part of me agrees with you, but there’s an even bigger part that believes the world needs to see Celebrini in action to understand just how good he is, and playing with Team Canada will help the Sharks in future recruiting and maybe convince a few stars to take the Sharks off their NTC lists
If the Sharks can get out of the basement next season with Celebrini leading the way, I think that’ll go a long way toward getting guys to take SJ off the old no-trade list — as long as their issue with the Sharks is just about the record. Don’t forget about just how hard it was to get free agents to sign in San Jose even when the team was good. They were a Stanley Cup favorite almost every year, and missed out on the top UFAs on the market almost every year. The travel schedule as a Shark just… Read more »
And in any event, there is a zero percent chance that Celebrini being on the Olympic team and playing well is going to drive any such feelings. They know who he is. He doesn’t need the exposure to be known to NHL players.
Who else did the Sharks really go after besides Tavares? I think he was a unique case because he’s a Toronto native and he wanted to play for the Leafs. Neither here nor there, but Misa is from the same hometown. The side of the story I prefer to focus on is that guys who come here love it here and they want to stay. The tax issue is overblown since guys play in lots of states and provinces and that cuts the benefit in half, at a minimum. As a town, San Jose is underrated. There’s a ton of… Read more »
While I don’t disagree with the realities you point out (cost of living, travel, etc), I’m not sure I agree with you that free agents didn’t want to come here when the Sharks were good. The Shark just didn’t pursue big free agents, preferring the trade market to get big talent (Nolan, Damphousse, Selanne, Heatley, Thornton, Burns, Boyle, to name a few). Other than Tavares, I can’t immediately think of a big name free agent that the Sharks really courted and didn’t get when they were any good. Belfour would count as a big name FA but the Sharks weren’t… Read more »
They really tried to sign (Soupy) Brian Campbell after they traded Steve Bernier and a first for him at the 2008 trade deadline. They just could not sign an offensive D and then had to go the trade route and pay another first, Matt Carle and still valuable prospect Ty Wishart. And that was only possible that time because Tampa threatened Boyle to be waived if he would not accept a trade because he had some protection.They had to trade because they could not sign elite talent. In the end these tendencies prevented them to a degree to have good… Read more »
Exactly correct.
Forgot about Campbell, that was a swift kick in the junk losing him. Him or Neidermayer would have changed the trajectory.
But in some ways, things are different. Celebrini is here. Misa wanted to come here. Maybe the old guard who grew up before SJ was really a.hockey town might have been skeptical, but the young kids today want to be here. As fans, there has never been a homegrown core like this. Maybe things will be different this time.
Or maybe the kids just pan out and this group eventually gets it done.
Ok, I’d forgotten about Campbell. Given how good he’d been down the stretch, that one stung at the time, but he never took the next step to being a really elite D-man, so it was probably fine that we didn’t give him that contract. I think acquiring elite players via trade when they’re available is (and was) a smart strategy and not one that was entirely borne out of necessity because no one wanted to come here. Acquiring a player by trade costs you an asset (a negative) but allows you to get players anytime (not just when they happen… Read more »
No, SJ was not a desirable location. Players had to get traded there to realize it was a good place to live.
Also, they tried to sign Niedermeyer and Shea Weber. Close on Niedermeyer but the Ducks already had his brother.
Smart.
I doubt he makes the final roster but this is cool.