Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Math, Meteor Among Okhotiuk’s Unusual Obstacles on His Path to NHL (+)

Published

7 hours ago

on

Credit: Hockey Shots/Dean Tait

Nikita Okhotiuk is no stranger to the tough North American style of hockey.

Partly, because he’s lived in North America since he was 16. Partly, because he is from “the toughest city in Russia.”

At least that’s what Chelyabinsk—a big industrial city in the Ural region of Russia—was called in a popular Russian sketch comedy show.

With plenty of factories, Chelyabinsk, indeed, is a place where people work a little more and smile a little less.

But for the young San Jose Sharks defenseman, the toughest thing that’s ever happened to him in Chelyabinsk wasn’t related to factories or messing with the wrong people.

It wasn’t even about hockey.

In February 2013, when Okhotiuk was 12, Chelyabinsk was struck by a huge meteorite.

This content is for SJHN+ subscribers only. Get this exclusive content and an ad-free experience for only $4.49 per month or get your first year for just $39.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

All the San Jose Sharks news that's fit to print

Enter your email to get the best Sharks coverage delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously