San Jose Sharks
Math, Meteor Among Okhotiuk’s Unusual Obstacles on His Path to NHL (+)
Nikita Okhotiuk is no stranger to the tough North American style of hockey.
Partly, because he’s lived in North America since he was 16. Partly, because he is from “the toughest city in Russia.”
At least that’s what Chelyabinsk—a big industrial city in the Ural region of Russia—was called in a popular Russian sketch comedy show.
With plenty of factories, Chelyabinsk, indeed, is a place where people work a little more and smile a little less.
But for the young San Jose Sharks defenseman, the toughest thing that’s ever happened to him in Chelyabinsk wasn’t related to factories or messing with the wrong people.
It wasn’t even about hockey.
In February 2013, when Okhotiuk was 12, Chelyabinsk was struck by a huge meteorite.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Get SJHN in your inbox!
Hockey Shots
Extra Hour Hockey Training
Cathy’s Power Skating
Why Are Sharks So Easy to Play Against? How Unhappy Are the Players?
Math, Meteor Among Okhotiuk’s Unusual Obstacles on His Path to NHL (+)
Resurgent Duclair Skating His Way Out of San Jose?
REPORT: Oilers Interested in Kunin? ‘Few Teams’ Looking at Granlund
AGENT: Sharks Aren’t Actively Shopping Ferraro
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn Says Team Needs More Size, Will
Sharks Locker Room: Bright Side of Last-Second Loss?
Moves Like Jagr: Thornton Welcome to Join Sharks Practice, Warm-Ups Before Jersey Retirement Next Year
Barabanov Scratched, Golden Knights Shut Out Sharks 4-0
Preview/Lines #55: Carpenter Has Seen Both Sides of Winning & Losing With Sharks, Golden Knights
Why Are Sharks So Easy to Play Against? How Unhappy Are the Players?
Sharks Locker Room: What Did Ricci Tell Zadina? Thrun Talks Sherwood Mistake
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn Says Team Needs More Size, Will
Sharks Locker Room: Bright Side of Last-Second Loss?
Team 33 Rates Sharks’ Trade Deadline Candidates
Sharks Team & Cap Info
SJHN on Facebook
Log In