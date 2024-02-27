San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #57: Sharks, Devils Battle Tonight…Had Fun Together Yesterday
There are so many connections between the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils, so many that even I forgot a few.
Walking into the Devils’ locker room at SAP Center after morning skate, on the eve of tonight’s game, I saw Nick DeSimone’s name plate. When we talked with Timo Meier, the star of the show in his return to San Jose, he pointed a couple stalls down, to Chris Tierney.
Meier on Different Devils’ Role, Their Fanbase, What He Learned From His Sharks’ Growing Pains
Obviously, the San Jose Sharks added a cadre of Devils last year in the Meier trade, like Fabian Zetterlund and Nikita Okhotiuk, both playing tonight. GM Mike Grier, a New Jersey assistant coach from 2019 to 2021, sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Devils for goalie Mackenzie Blackwood at the Draft. Blackwood is playing his first game against his first team tonight.
There’s also this:
Quinn says Ruff bought him a couple beers last night. They’re long-time friends
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 27, 2024
Speaking of, I was curious about some of Zetterlund, Okhotiuk, and Blackwood’s relationships with the Devils. New Jersey has been in town since early yesterday.
Zetterlund said he had teammate William Eklund and Alexander Holtz over to his place for dinner. Zetterlund made sausage pasta, and Eklund gave it high marks, though he noted that Zetterlund’s pesto pasta is his favorite.
Zetterlund said he’s most excited to play Holtz and Nico Hischier tonight.
Math, Meteor Among Okhotiuk’s Unusual Obstacles on His Path to NHL (+)
Okhotiuk didn’t spend as much time in New Jersey – 15 games over parts of two seasons – so he didn’t see any of his ex-teammates yesterday.
He said he was excited to see everybody.
“Excited to hit everybody?” I joked with the rough-and-tumble defender.
“Just doing my job,” he smiled.
I wasn’t able to catch up with Blackwood today, but I learned that of the current Devils, he was probably closet with Dawson Mercer and Kevin Bahl.
“Fellow Canadian, he had the big truck and everything which I like, kinda like me, where I’m from,” Mercer, from working-class Carbonear, said of Thunder Bay native Blackwood. “Always just joking around, smiling.”
Finally Meier, who got together with local friends, and reunited…with warm weather.
“It was nice to grab some coffee, walk around in morning, get some sun,” he smiled. “I definitely miss that part of San Jose.”
San Jose Sharks (15-36-5)
Mackenzie Blackwood starts. Based on yesterday’s practice, this is how I see the lines:
Duclair-Granlund-Zetterlund
Kunin-Eklund-Zadina
Barabanov-Sturm-Labanc
Hoffman-Carpenter-Bailey
Ferraro-Emberson
Thrun-Rutta
Okhotiuk-Burroughs
New Jersey Devils (29-25-4)
Devils Notebook: Lineup Tweaks, Meier’s Return, First Time Facing Blackwood
Where to Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils is 7:30 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Get SJHN in your inbox!
Hockey Shots
Extra Hour Hockey Training
Cathy’s Power Skating
Preview/Lines #57: Sharks, Devils Battle Tonight…Had Fun Together Yesterday
Meier on Different Devils’ Role, Their Fanbase, What He Learned From His Sharks’ Growing Pains
Why Are Sharks So Easy to Play Against? How Unhappy Are the Players?
Math, Meteor Among Okhotiuk’s Unusual Obstacles on His Path to NHL (+)
Resurgent Duclair Skating His Way Out of San Jose?
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn Says Team Needs More Size, Will
Sharks Locker Room: Bright Side of Last-Second Loss?
Moves Like Jagr: Thornton Welcome to Join Sharks Practice, Warm-Ups Before Jersey Retirement Next Year
Barabanov Scratched, Golden Knights Shut Out Sharks 4-0
Preview/Lines #55: Carpenter Has Seen Both Sides of Winning & Losing With Sharks, Golden Knights
Why Are Sharks So Easy to Play Against? How Unhappy Are the Players?
Sharks Locker Room: What Did Ricci Tell Zadina? Thrun Talks Sherwood Mistake
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn Says Team Needs More Size, Will
Sharks Locker Room: Bright Side of Last-Second Loss?
Team 33 Rates Sharks’ Trade Deadline Candidates
Sharks Team & Cap Info
SJHN on Facebook
Log In