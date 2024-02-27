Blackwood Leaves Game With Injury, Sharks Humiliated 7-2 in Meier’s Return

The San Jose Sharks welcome the New Jersey Devils and Timo Meier into SAP Center.

Nico Sturm and Justin Bailey scored, but the Sharks got embarrassed 7-2.

Period 1

Don’t love that cross-ice pass in NZ by Duclair to start. Turnover, though nothing comes of it.

1 in: Good read by Rutta to jump up, distribute it to I think Zadina. Then Zadina stuffed on almost open net wrap around. Good start for that line.

3 in: Blackwood gets across on Bratt one-timer. He’s probably going to get tested tonight.

Devils had EIGHT shots on that one power play. Blackwood. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 28, 2024

9 in: Thrun beats F1 Mercer by coming out of the middle. Eklund, however, loses it at center ice. I’m not sure if Eklund has had a game at center like that first one against Kraken.

10 in: Zetterlund insists, comes up the middle, beats maybe Jonas Siegenthaler (according to pressbox neighbor Ryan Novozinsky).

Big smile, warm applause, fans welcome Timo Time back pic.twitter.com/Qd4DtLKvw4 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 28, 2024

Blackwood has left the game, not sure why.

Blackwood came out of the game after appearing to be injured on this play pic.twitter.com/7bj3fYyohP — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) February 28, 2024

Sturm goal: Fantastic play by Barabanov. His patented shoulder fake and herky jerky skating fake out Marino. Really impressive shift from the Trade Deadline target.

Credit to #SJSharks, Devils raced out to 9-3 shots lead, but Sharks ended period down just 13-12 shots — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 28, 2024

San Jose Sharks even have 5-4 Slot Shots, 4-2 High-Danger edge at Even Strength, per SPORTLOGiQ.

Period 2

Blackwood is out.

1 in: Excellent Eklund shift down low there. Spins, finds Okhotiuk. All over puck there. More of that.

2 in: Barabanov almost had too much time in front of Daws there.

Bratt goal: Meier beats his checker (Barabanov) up the ice, creating a down-low 2-on-1. Too easy.

Hughes goal: Hughes intercepts Thrun’s D-to-D pass. He’s off to the races. Too easy.

8 in: Almost got a Meier vs. Ferraro 1-on-1 there, but Meier pulled up. That would’ve been fun for old time’s sake.

9 in: Whoa what a move by Barabanov, dekes Siegenthaler as he cuts toward middle, then kicks puck up to stick, backhand chance.

9 left: Big Kahkonen save on I think Toffoli, Devils had rush PP chance because Granlund has sold out and turned it over on a short-handed opportunity.

Wiped out by offsides! Good eye by Sharks video coaches once again, they've been the team MVP along with goaltending — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 28, 2024

Bahl goal: No question on that one. Blasts it past Kahkonen. Looks like a clear look for Kaapo, you want a stop.

Holtz penalty: Thrun actually loses it on the blueline, rough game for him. But Thrun able to win puck race for turned over puck, Holtz gets dinged.

Granlund turnover on PP entry. He’s had a rough night too. Thrun-Granlund-Eklund-Zetterlund-Duclair on PP1. Not a good power play, no momentum boost.

3 left: In small space, Bailey explodes to puck, beating Jack Hughes. Good example of his tools.

1 left: Okhotiuk goes for the hit, 2-on-1 the other way, Kahk stops Jack.

Period 3

Miller goal: That’s Meier at some of his best. Speed and power on entry, backs off Sharks. Burroughs bounces off him in the corner. Then Meier bulls his way to the front, Burroughs hanging on for dear life. Miller point shot.

Smith goal: Doesn’t look like it deflected. I think another that Kahkonen will want back.

Mercer goal: This is getting 10-goal game ugly.

Hischier goal: It’s Hischier, but another one you need a stop on.

Quinn calls a timeout down 7-1 with 12 minutes to go. Wonder what the message is at this point of the season?

Not a lip reader, but at the end of that timeout, a calm David Quinn appeared to say, "Your choice." We'll see if the Sharks show any heart here to finish this one — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) February 28, 2024

this isn't even the sharks' final form. they have trade deadline pieces to move. — biblically accurate oscar the grouch (@bezzerkker) February 28, 2024

Bailey goal: Always nice to see Justin score, he’s been a good story this year.

Kahkonen gets a Bronx cheer for stopping the Jack breakaway.

San Jose Sharks lose Erik Karlsson and Timo Meier’s return games to SAP Center by a combined 17-4 score. Sharks/Barracuda lose by a combined 15-4 tonight.