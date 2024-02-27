Why Are Sharks So Easy to Play Against? How Unhappy Are the Players?

Why are the San Jose Sharks so easy to play against? And how unhappy are the players?

But before the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast digs into that, Keegan and Sheng discuss Anthony Duclair’s recent play (2:22) and touch on David Quinn and Kevin Labanc not seeing eye to eye (4:50).

What is Sheng hearing about the Sharks’ top Trade Deadline targets (8:30)?

Last week, Frank Seravalli said on the DFO Rundown Podcast that Sharks players “feel like they aren’t even playing on an NHL franchise” — his podcast co-host Jason Gregor agreed, “I’ve heard some ridiculous stories about lack of preparation.” (18:00) Sheng investigates, talking to Sharks players and people closely associated with them. What did he find?

Finally, we dig into why the San Jose Sharks are so easy to play against (41:12). SPORTLOGiQ stats from last year to this season give a stark contrast (43:00).

There are the things that Mike Grier couldn’t control (46:35) — and something that he could control (50:00).

How could all this shape the San Jose Sharks’ coming off-season (1:00:05)?

