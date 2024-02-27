Connect with us

San Jose Hockey Now Podcast

Why Are Sharks So Easy to Play Against? How Unhappy Are the Players?

Published

4 hours ago

on

Why are the San Jose Sharks so easy to play against? And how unhappy are the players?

But before the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast digs into that, Keegan and Sheng discuss Anthony Duclair’s recent play (2:22) and touch on David Quinn and Kevin Labanc not seeing eye to eye (4:50).

What is Sheng hearing about the Sharks’ top Trade Deadline targets (8:30)?

Last week, Frank Seravalli said on the DFO Rundown Podcast that Sharks players “feel like they aren’t even playing on an NHL franchise” — his podcast co-host Jason Gregor agreed, “I’ve heard some ridiculous stories about lack of preparation.” (18:00) Sheng investigates, talking to Sharks players and people closely associated with them. What did he find?

Finally, we dig into why the San Jose Sharks are so easy to play against (41:12). SPORTLOGiQ stats from last year to this season give a stark contrast (43:00).

There are the things that Mike Grier couldn’t control (46:35) — and something that he could control (50:00).

How could all this shape the San Jose Sharks’ coming off-season (1:00:05)?

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast YouTube channel, we’re trying to get over 1K subscribers!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
3 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joseph

Wow these are no easy topics to tackle, particularly all at once. Well done, guys.

0
Reply
Falco5

Im starting to get worried about the organization. There have been so many rumors that its hard to ignore them all.

0
Reply
Zeke

I’ll listen later. But there’s 1 theme for GMMG:

Sell high.

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

All the San Jose Sharks news that's fit to print

Enter your email to get the best Sharks coverage delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously