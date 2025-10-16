SJHN Daily: New Sharks Lines, 2 D-Men Hurt, Afanasyev Clears

The San Jose Sharks, after an embarrassing 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, unveiled new lines during Wednesday’s practice. Missing were defensemen John Klingberg and Timothy Liljegren.

#SJSharks lines changed up, no Liljegren/Klingberg on the ice today, Reaves odd man out? Skinner-Celebrini-Kurashev

Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli

Graf-Misa-Smith

Goodrow-Dellandrea-Gaudette-Reaves Orlov-Leddy

Ferraro-Mukhamadullin

Dickinson-Desharnais — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 15, 2025

According to head coach Ryan Warsofsky, Klingberg and Liljegren are in danger of missing Friday’s contest at the Utah Mammoth.

Both have day-to-day injuries, suffered against the Canes. Liljegren has an upper-body injury; Klingberg has a lower-body. Warsofsky says that Klingberg’s injury has nothing to do with his well-documented hip issues.

If the Sharks run these lines on Friday, they’ll be a sharp contrast to the lines versus Carolina, and an indication of Warsofsky’s displeasure with his team’s effort against the Hurricanes.

It was back to the “battle” for San Jose at practice on Wednesday.

This is an unusual drill for #SJSharks, but they need to improve close-quarters battle work. Eklund vs. Ferraro: pic.twitter.com/xLMmw7WdRb — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 15, 2025

Warsofsky: "We got to get rid of the losing mentality. In every sport, there's organizations that have kind of gone through something like this, and we're trying to nip it in the butt. We're trying to get out of it as quick as we can. "It's a challenge to fight, [have] the… — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 15, 2025

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

The San Jose Sharks lost badly to the Carolina Hurricanes in Michael Misa’s NHL debut.

The San Jose Sharks show out at their Halloween party.

Afanasyev clears waivers — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 15, 2025

Dmitry Orlov holds no grudge against his former team.

Brodie Brazil discusses his departure from NBC and role with the San Jose Sharks.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…



Although he may or may not have attended, Team Canada General Manager Doug Armstrong was credentialed for last night’s game. Was he watching Canada hopeful Macklin Celebrini?

Quentin Musty talks about the San Jose Barracuda’s season.

AROUND THE NHL…

Lane Hutson signs massive contract extension.

Sergei Bobrovsky starting his contract-year off strong.

Kris Letang practiced after leaving game with injury.

Brady Tkachuk to miss at least a month.

Former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews scores first point with Winnipeg Jets.

The Utah Mammoth unveiled their new mascot, Tusky.

Nick Foligno takes leave of absence.

The Boston Bruins dealt first loss by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jimmy Snuggerud succeeding early with the St. Louis Blues.

Erik Johnson signs with ESPN.

The Buffalo Sabres struggling to start the season…but they finally won their first game of the season.