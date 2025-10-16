Links
SJHN Daily: New Sharks Lines, 2 D-Men Hurt, Afanasyev Clears
The San Jose Sharks, after an embarrassing 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, unveiled new lines during Wednesday’s practice. Missing were defensemen John Klingberg and Timothy Liljegren.
#SJSharks lines changed up, no Liljegren/Klingberg on the ice today, Reaves odd man out?
Skinner-Celebrini-Kurashev
Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli
Graf-Misa-Smith
Goodrow-Dellandrea-Gaudette-Reaves
Orlov-Leddy
Ferraro-Mukhamadullin
Dickinson-Desharnais
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 15, 2025
According to head coach Ryan Warsofsky, Klingberg and Liljegren are in danger of missing Friday’s contest at the Utah Mammoth.
Both have day-to-day injuries, suffered against the Canes. Liljegren has an upper-body injury; Klingberg has a lower-body. Warsofsky says that Klingberg’s injury has nothing to do with his well-documented hip issues.
If the Sharks run these lines on Friday, they’ll be a sharp contrast to the lines versus Carolina, and an indication of Warsofsky’s displeasure with his team’s effort against the Hurricanes.
It was back to the “battle” for San Jose at practice on Wednesday.
This is an unusual drill for #SJSharks, but they need to improve close-quarters battle work.
Eklund vs. Ferraro: pic.twitter.com/xLMmw7WdRb
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 15, 2025
Now 2v2, Celebrini/Eklund vs. Gaudette/Reaves pic.twitter.com/aYtk4S6ZJk
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 15, 2025
Warsofsky: "We got to get rid of the losing mentality. In every sport, there's organizations that have kind of gone through something like this, and we're trying to nip it in the butt. We're trying to get out of it as quick as we can.
"It's a challenge to fight, [have] the…
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 15, 2025
Afanasyev clears waivers
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 15, 2025
The Bell Centre gives the late Ken Dryden a touching ovation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Hqjt3ZaSOF
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 14, 2025
Once again, I don’t know what to make of the new lines. Separating Celebrini from Smith is still questionable to me. You want them to develop chemistry, and after their 3 assists each the other night, isn’t that reason to keep them together? Last season, Mack and Toffoli had a lot going on together. It was one of the reasons he came to the Sharks, Toffoli said, to play with Mack. Give the young dudes time to gel and not throw them in with the new vets randomly. The third line will be interesting to watch, 3 rookies and no… Read more »
I do like putting Misa with good players.Smith + Graf are appropriate partners and we’ll see if they can create some offense while being respectable defensively. That could be a line that the Sharks use often in the years ahead.
I also like Smith on a different line than Celebrini. He’ll grow more if he’s the best player on a line — which he is on the line with Graf and Misa.
I guess the d-pairings are driven who is healthy enough to practice and play
I do look forward to Misa playing with talented offensive players too. In the first game, it was nice to see him expending effort on the defensive side of things, but I didn’t have any opinion on what was being produced offensively because of who he was playing with.