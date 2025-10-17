What Have Sharks Added in Iorio? Scouts Weigh In (+)

The San Jose Sharks have added a defenseman.

The Sharks claimed Vincent Iorio off waivers from the Washington Capitals. Iorio, 22, was a Caps’ 2021 second-round pick.

In a corresponding move, San Jose placed defenseman Timothy Liljegren on IR.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander has appeared in nine NHL games over parts of two seasons with Washington. Mostly with the Hershey Bears throughout his time in the Caps organization, Iorio won back-to-back Calder Cups in 2023 and 2024. In his AHL career, Iorio has accumulated 11 goals and 56 points and 67 penalty minutes in 190 regular season tilts. He’s also scored a goal and seven points in 31 playoff appearances.

So what have the San Jose Sharks added in Iorio? San Jose Hockey Now spoke with two NHL scouts to get an idea.

Iorio will join the Sharks in Salt Lake City, where they’re scheduled to take on the Utah Mammoth on Friday. We’ll know if Iorio will debut in teal during morning skate.