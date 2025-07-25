San Jose Barracuda
BREAKING: Sharks Trade Gushchin for Olausson
The San Jose Sharks are taking a chance on another former first-round pick.
The Sharks have acquired Oskar Olausson from the Colorado Avalanche for Danil Gushchin.
The 6-foot-2 Swedish winger was the No. 28 pick in the 2021 Draft.
Olausson, 22, spent most of last season with the Colorado Eagles, putting up 11 goals and 26 points in 61 games. He has also played four NHL games over parts of three seasons, going scoreless.
Olausson is in the last season of his ELC, so it’s going to be a make-it-or-break campaign for him.
Gushchin, a pending RFA, was a San Jose Sharks’ third-round pick in 2020.
The 5-foot-8 Russian winger was selected as an AHL All-Star in 2024, and has piled up 70 goals and 150 points in just 182 games over parts of four seasons with the San Jose Barracuda.
But like Olausson, Gushchin hasn’t been able to carve out a path in the NHL, recording two goals and five points in 18 games over parts of three seasons with the San Jose Sharks.
Like Thomas Bordeleau, fellow 2020 pick and pending RFA, there didn’t look to be a path with the Sharks this year for the smaller Gushchin.
It’s a classic change-of-scenery trade for two once-prized prospects. Will it work for either?
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Seems like Olausson gets a little spark of optimism that if he can ball out this year he’s in a place where he could get a role. While Guschin gets a pretty firm nudge back to Russia.
Gushchin wants to stay in North America. I believe he gets at least a look in camp with the Avs.
I know he wants to, but I think his most recent quotes were that he wasn’t yet sure what he was gonna do yet. What do we know about how he weighs things? Does he want to be here enough to play in the AHL over a better paying job with probably a bigger role in Russia? I’m sure that if he signs with the Avs he’d get an honest look, I just find it hard to fathom they like what they see enough that he’s on the team. If he has the patience to keep giving it a go… Read more »
And they signed him already and he got 200k guaranteed. Pretty good for him.
Gush is the type of forward that is flawed but has good skills to compliment a good vet team where his flaws can be covered by others, kinda like the Sharks 10 years ago or the Avs now. He wouldn’t get enough support on current sharks roster. Oskar isn’t skill enough to compliment the Avs stars, but on the sharks he can develop into a bottom sixer if he’s patient, he’s a year younger than Gush too.
Someone check on your cohost
🙂
Hopefully he was at work in the ER when the news came. Easy access to an AED on-site to restart his ticker.
It seems consistent with Grier’s emphasis on size. If you got two fringe prospects who are long shot NHL players, go with the bigger one.
Fine. Okay. Yeah.
I get that it’s a business but I liked Gush, I enjoyed his style, would’ve liked if he’d earned a spot in the cool thing that’s being built here. Happy trails and hope he makes it somewhere.
It feels like the Sharks are overflowing with bottom six players…
A few are lotto chances. You never know which guys will bloom late. Maybe none, but maybe one guy puts it together and becomes a 60 point player.