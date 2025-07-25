San Jose Barracuda
San Jose Hockey Now Is 5…Ask Me Anything!
It’s the fifth anniversary of San Jose Hockey Now!
Thank you, San Jose Sharks fans, for supporting my coverage of your favorite team.
It’s been a tough year personally, as I mentioned recently here:
So your support has meant the world to me!
I appreciate you making SJHN your top stop for San Jose Sharks coverage. I especially appreciate those of you who subscribe to San Jose Hockey Now and contribute to my travel.
I say this all the time, but I’ll repeat it: There is no SJHN without you.
There are two main ways that I make a living with SJHN.
First, it’s the necessary evil of the business, chasing clicks, views, that kind of stuff.
SJHN is a 24/7 Sharks’ news site, so everything’s gotta be covered, big and small. I try to do that in a responsible way, I hope I succeed, and thank you for reading.
Your clicks translate to ad money…but that’s neither steady nor reliable. So honestly, I don’t pay as much attention to it.
What’s reliable? What can I count on?
Second, and it’s where SJHN stands out, it’s the support from you, the subscribers.
That’s a contract between you and I, that I give you work that you can’t get anywhere, stories worth paying for.
It’s the backbone of SJHN, money that matters, and I literally wouldn’t be here otherwise.
I love my job, and I couldn’t do it without you — thanks for believing in me to do it.
So let’s talk some San Jose Sharks in the dog days of late July…let’s have some beers together!
I’m going to do a private Zoom AMA on Monday, July 28 from 7:30-8:30 PM PT just for subscribers.
Want an invite? Just e-mail shengpeng@gmail.com!
Please include the e-mail address that you subscribe with, so I can confirm your subscription, and I’ll send you the Zoom meeting invite.
And if you haven’t subscribed? What are you waiting for? Use code “SHENG10” to get $10 off an annual subscription, which gives you access to all National Hockey Now paywalled stories, from Colorado to Pittsburgh to more.
Excited to chat with you on Monday!
Hell yeah, Congrats Sheng! I really appreciate your work, and it’s fun to look for the SJHN microphone in the post game media huddle. I remember being so starved for Sharks off-season coverage growing up in San Jose.
You’re providing a much needed service to the Sharks fan base, so props to you!
💕
Thank you!
Have you heard any updates on an ELC for Misa? Or really any news regarding where Grier and Co. view him at this stage of the game?
Unless I get beat to it, which I might well be, because I would like to get double-confirmation, I should have some news on the next pod, recording this Sunday
Thanks for all you do, Sheng. A crucial part of the Sharks coverage ecosystem, and the first place I go to for insight and discussion.
💕
Appreciate it, buddy!
Gushin trade ?
Thank you for all your hard work. Makes following the team so much more personal than when the team first started.
Thank you, man!
Sheng, you’re the gold standard in team coverage. From getting to know players like Shane Bowers to fascinating back stories like China Sharks, its really great work. As for a question, I’m thinking between Pohlkamp and Jack Thompson, the Sharks longer term right side defense might be in better shape than we realize. With a chance Mukh plays there as well. Especially since the left side has the higher end prospect in Dickinson. Plus the Sharks, with so much potential from the forward group, will need a competent defense, not an elite one. Are the Sharks in better shape on… Read more »
Thanks for all your support! Come on Monday to ask the question haha.
I think you’re higher on Thompson than a lot of people, from what I’ve seen of your comments. May he surprise! Pohlkamp is a sleeper, but how much so? We’ll find out.