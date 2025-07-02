San Jose Sharks
Sharks Trade Bordeleau to Devils
The Thomas Bordeleau hype train has been derailed.
The once ballyhooed prospect, the San Jose Sharks’ second-round pick in 2020, has been traded to the New Jersey Devils for Shane Bowers.
Bowers, 25, is a 2017 Ottawa Senators’ first-round pick who has shuttled between the NHL and AHL over the last three seasons. He’s played 14 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and New Jersey Devils in that time, along with a career 282 AHL appearances with the Colorado Eagles, Providence Bruins, and Utica Comets.
For the San Jose Sharks organization, Bowers probably slides in as a solid checking-line center for the Barracuda, who can give you NHL games in a pinch. The 6-foot-2 pivot is signed for another year at the league minimum.
For Bordeleau, the Devils organization should be a much-desired fresh start. A proven AHL scorer, the skilled center-winger has never found traction in the NHL, totaling six goals and 18 points in 44 contests over parts of four seasons. Just 23, he’s got more upside than Bowers.
His challenge: Does he have enough all-around game to be a top-nine forward in the NHL?
Bordeleau was an exciting prospect when the Sharks had the worst prospect pool in the league. It’s a sign of growth that a move like this will get little more than a shoulder shrug from most. No disrespect to Bordeleau, who gave Vegas fans their first taste of failure, but props to Grier for building a prospect pool that buried him.
Grateful that I can stop hearing about this pipsqueak.
Get an upvote from me. One of the worst draft classes in Sharks history.
I bet Wilson Jr blames him and Merkley for not getting the job handed to him. I bet you anything he though he was in line for it going into the 2020’s
It seemed to me that he was never given proper shot and that the coaches were boneheads when he was not injured.
My hope is that he tears it up in Jersey, but loses to the Sharks in the 2029 Cup Final. Thereafter, he wins a Cup anywhere.
He had plenty of opportunity and did little of substance with it. It’s not about him being small, he’s not strong enough for the rigors of the NHL. He didn’t put forth a consistent effort with a 200 foot game and didn’t take advantage of his opportunity, which he had plenty of. He’s part of the last Wilson draft and the Wilson’s were not great at scouting.
Horse. Shit. He never took advantage of the opportunity he was given. It’s all on him.
Respectfully, when a young player gets his shot with the big club he has to have a sense of urgency and fly around 100 mph finishing checks and putting out full effort to show the coaches he wants to stay, he didn’t have that.
Wish him success in his next stop. Expectations were high and he just wasn’t what everyone hoped he’d be.
It’s tough for small players to make it to the NHL. “When you’re big, they’ll keep giving you chances until you prove you cannot play. When you’re small, they won’t give you a chance until you prove you can play.”
All different skill levels if big guys are useful to a winning team. Not the same for small guys.
GMMG is steadily at work providing much needed depth for the organization. After some losses in free agency and some unsigned players he is adding depth to the Cuda. To my understanding: The Cuda have lost: Schult, Potsy, Duehr, Bords, Romanov (amongst others) The Cuda has acquired: Bowers, Huntington, Laberge and Clayton The Cuda have retained: Carriere, Regenda, Gushchin, White The importance of the additions are: Bowers adds a good AHL center; Clayton is a good defensive defenseman; Laberge is a fighter and physical player; and Hunnington is an experienced center/LW. Add the young guns expected to add to the… Read more »
I’m completely on board with making the ‘Cuda better. The pipeline needs to play meaningful games. Shame so many key players were out with injuries during the playoffs. Back in midseason, when the subject was coming up about Smith getting sent to the ‘Cuda, most argued ‘for’ or ‘against’ based on his own development. To me, the best argument was less about his development and more about how he could help the ‘Cuda become a better team. Especially as he could play an important role for them in the playoffs. It would enable more development across the board. Smith’s season… Read more »
The ONLY reason Bowers was the return was that he is a BU alum, went there 2017-2019.
AHL depth nothing more. But he’s bigger than Bords so there’s that.
Yeah I’d rather have Bowers playing on the fourth line in the AHL than Bordeleau. Bordeleau essentially lost his spot to Musty, Halttunen, Chernyshov, Lund, etc., guys who will be playing top six minutes and power play.
What about Bystedt? Seems like he should be pushing up to 1C in the AHL next season?
Better late than never
and Pius Suter is off the board — for the sort of deal I’d have thought GMMG woulda beaten.
I feel like Grier is really leaving spots open “to be won”. I expect fierce competition in camps, hopefully someone or two steps up
I think Grier is also confident is his trade skills to fill in the gaps should some of the younger guys not be ready yet.
A thing that will come in handy down the road when there are some real tough decisions to be made is that Grier is, even more obviously now, very very disciplined. A number of the guys that I thought they might compete for and who went at what looks like reasonable money, aren’t difference makers. Like, I don’t think Jonathan Drouin is actually all that good. But just kinda figure the Sharks would grab a couple of them because they have the space and a blah roster. It’s not that harmful to give them a few million for a couple… Read more »
Given Droiun vs Suter, I’m taking Suter every time. Suter is smaller, but otherwise, there’s a lot to like. Also think is much more of a GMMG sort.
As for cost, he’s got another $9mil to spend to hit the cap floor and 4 roster spots to do it. Some spots which will be taken by the likes of Giles, Ostapchuk and Dickinson.
I guess he’ll need to take on someone else’s $$. Which Im fine with, but which GMMG (likely via edict from Hasso) is reluctant to do
Heard he wasn’t in on Suter though. So maybe that just a guy they identified as what they wanted.