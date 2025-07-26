San Jose Barracuda
What Do NHL Scouts Think of Oskar Olausson? (+)
Can Oskar Olausson help the San Jose Sharks?
The Sharks acquired Olausson from the Colorado Avalanche for Danil Gushchin on Friday.
Olausson is a 6-foot-2 winger, the No. 28 pick of the 2021 Draft. Gushchin is a 5-foot-8 winger, a third-round pick of the 2020 Draft.
San Jose Hockey Now reached out to four NHL scouts, none with the San Jose Sharks, for their opinions about Olausson.
