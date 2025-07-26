What Do NHL Scouts Think of Oskar Olausson? (+)

Can Oskar Olausson help the San Jose Sharks?

The Sharks acquired Olausson from the Colorado Avalanche for Danil Gushchin on Friday.

Olausson is a 6-foot-2 winger, the No. 28 pick of the 2021 Draft. Gushchin is a 5-foot-8 winger, a third-round pick of the 2020 Draft.

San Jose Hockey Now reached out to four NHL scouts, none with the San Jose Sharks, for their opinions about Olausson.