SJHN Daily: Celebrini & Smith Reenact LeBron Video, McLellan Takes Over in Detroit

Former San Jose Sharks head coach Todd McLellan has taken over behind the bench for the Detroit Red Wings following the dismissal of Derek Lalonde on Thursday morning. Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman decided to make a change after a 13-17-4 start in the Motor City.

Assistant coach Bob Boughner, another ex-Sharks head coach, was also canned.

McLellan was previously an assistant coach in Detroit from 2005 to 2008, winning the Stanley Cup in 2008 under Mike Babcock. His first head coaching job at the NHL level was with the San Jose Sharks starting with the 2008-09 season until his firing following the 2014-15 season. In 540 games with the Sharks, he had a record of 311-163-66 over seven seasons.

Following his time in San Jose, McLellan had head coaching stints with the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Other Sharks News…

Around the League…

