Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

North Shore Winter Club: Where Macklin Celebrini Grew Up Playing Hockey

Published

8 hours ago

on

Credit: David Beaupre

VANCOUVER — This is where Macklin Celebrini grew up.

On a rainy Sunday, before the San Jose Sharks’ 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, I went to North Vancouver to take a tour of North Shore Winter Club, courtesy of Celebrini’s skills coach Cole Todd and youth coach David Beaupre.

Todd, Beaupre, and other Celebrini youth coaches Jon Calvano and Billy Coupland, along with the San Jose Sharks star himself, spoke to San Jose Hockey Now for “The Making of Macklin Celebrini”.

Here are some NSWC and Celebrini pictures and videos that didn’t make the story.

Merry Christmas, San Jose Sharks fans!

North Shore Winter Club

North Shore Winter Club

North Shore Winter Club

North Shore Winter Club

North Shore Winter Club

North Shore Winter Club

North Shore Winter Club

North Shore Winter Club Cafe

North Shore Winter Club awards/banquet room

North Shore Winter Club tennis courts

Macklin Celebrini

With Ty Coupland, Courtesy of Billy Coupland

With Ty Coupland, Courtesy of Billy Coupland

With Ty Coupland, Courtesy of Billy Coupland

With Ty Coupland, Courtesy of Billy Coupland

Courtesy of Jon Calvano

Courtesy of Jon Calvano

Courtesy of David Beaupre

Courtesy of David Beaupre

With Carson Wetsch, Courtesy of David Beaupre

Courtesy of David Beaupre

Courtesy of David Beaupre

Courtesy of David Beaupre

With Aiden Celebrini, Courtesy of David Beaupre

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info