Sharks Acquire Gasseau, What’s His Ceiling? (+)

The San Jose Sharks have added a forward prospect.

The Sharks acquired winger Andre Gasseau and the No. 120 pick (fourth round) in the 2026 Draft from the Boston Bruins for the No. 104 (fourth) and 157 (fifth) selections in the 2026 Draft.

Gasseau, 22, was a seventh-round pick in the 2021 Draft.

The 6-foot-4 senior winger captained Boston College this past season, potting six goals and 23 points in 23 games.

The Garden Grove native played with San Jose Sharks star Will Smith in 2022-23. He had 43 goals and 111 points in 135 NCAA games over

The Sharks will have to sign Gasseau by Aug. 15, or he’ll become a UFA.

So what have the San Jose Sharks acquired in Gasseau? An NHL scout likes Gasseau.