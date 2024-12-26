SOURCE: Eklund Injury Should Be Closer to Day-to-Day

Here’s a late Christmas present, San Jose Sharks fans. Well, it’s more of a stocking stuffer than anything.

San Jose Hockey Now is hearing that William Eklund, who left the Dec. 23 game at the Vancouver Canucks with an injury, is dealing with something that’s more day-to-day than long-term.

Eklund left the contest after getting stood up by Tyler Myers in the opening frame. At first, he seemed no worse for the wear, scoring a 5-on-3 goal shortly thereafter to give the Sharks a brief 1-0 lead. But then, he left the game and didn’t return.

Ignore the goal, just watch Tyler Myers truck Eklund instead pic.twitter.com/wPIpNsXx2Y — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) December 24, 2024

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky provided no update post-game, though he confirmed that Eklund left because of the Myers hit. San Jose Hockey Now did spot Eklund walking around in the hallway, with no obvious injury.

So good news, if Eklund is out, he shouldn’t be out for long.

Bad news, he’s dealing with something, and could miss some time.

Either way, the San Jose Sharks will miss the dynamic winger. The 22-year-old is second on the team with 27 points.

The Sharks are back at SAP Center on Friday to take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

After a three-day holiday break, they should have a full morning skate, in advance of the contest against Vegas. We’ll see if Eklund is able to participate and get a more detailed update from Warsofsky.

We’ll see if the Sharks call anyone up in his stead too. They can also just activate winger Klim Kostin, who’s close to coming off the IR.

Including Eklund, the San Jose Sharks are currently at the maximum 23-man roster.