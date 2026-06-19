Troy Ryan on How He’ll Use “Versatile” Edwards, His 1st Draft, PWHL San Jose’s Identity (+)

DETROIT — Safe to say, PWHL San Jose GM-Coach Troy Ryan was thrilled with how his inaugural draft turned out.

With the first draft pick in franchise history, star forward-defender Laila Edwards fell to No. 4.

“She’ll be a special part of San Jose, both on and off the ice,” Ryan said. “I don’t think you can find a better player to start a new franchise.”

Ryan also came out with Tia Chan, rated one of the best goalies in the draft, to form a potentially rock-solid tandem with veteran Corinne Schroeder.

And complementing Edwards and top-four veteran defender Rory Guilday, Ryan finished his draft with a fistful of forwards, center Sloane Matthews, Lily Shannon, and Mckenna Van Gelder, and winger Reichen Kirchmair.

Ryan spoke for 15 minutes after the draft on all his picks, how he plans to use the versatile Edwards, who else he might have considered at No. 4, if he feels good up the middle with Expansion Foundational Offer center Kristin O’Neill and his three new pivots, and more.