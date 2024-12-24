San Jose Hockey Now Podcast
Steven Ellis Talks Sharks Prospects, World Juniors
Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff joins the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!
Steven previews the World Junior Championships, and discusses the San Jose Sharks prospects who have made it…and some who didn’t. (1:03:46)
But before we get to Steven, let’s talk about the San Jose Sharks’ week that was!
William Eklund and Jake Walman are dealing with injuries…is there a concern?
Yaroslav Askarov is here, because of Vitek Vanecek’s injury.
San Jose Hockey Now has learned that the San Jose Sharks and Fabian Zetterlund have begun contract talks. (19:01)
The Sharks took on Mackenzie Blackwood last week…why might he be a good match for the Colorado Avalanche and their style of play?
We also discuss Shakir Mukhamadullin’s recent stretch of play, Luke Kunin hitting double-digit goals, and more. (34:03)
What do we want the San Jose Sharks to get for Christmas? (56:10)
Now, Steven Ellis talks Sharks prospects and World Juniors! (1:03:46)
USA: Thoughts on Quentin Musty’s season? What’s Brandon Svoboda’s fit on the US roster? Is James Hagens the clear No. 1 of the 2025 Draft? (1:05:28)
Canada: Sam Dickinson is having a big season, but how will his game translate to the NHL? Is Matthew Schaefer the clear-cut top defenseman of the 2025 Draft? (1:20:04)
Sweden: How good is Victor Eklund, William’s brother? (1:28:32)
Finland: How’s Kasper Halttunen’s campaign going, from San Jose to London? (1:33:30)
Christian Kirsch talk!
Any non-WJC San Jose Sharks prospects catch Steven’s eye?
Finally: Connor Bedard or Macklin Celebrini? (1:42:55)
Going to ask here before I go thru the mess of both schedule and try to figure it out… Anyone know of a weekend in after mid January when the Sharks and Cuda both play at home on the same weekend? I want to fly down and take my kids to their first Sharks & Cuda game. Also if anyone know how to go about getting jerseys signed? Getting him Celebrini & Cagnoni Jerseys. Thanks!
Looks like Jan 4th, 25th or Mar 29th can see them both the same day! Mar 22 & 23rd works too.
Celebrini vs Bedard is a fun discussion. But take it a bit further. Who are the best players in the NHL now among those taken in the last 5 drafts. Are ANY of these players better, right now, than Celebrini? 2024: Celebrini 2023: Michkov, Bedard, Benson 2022: Cooley, Mintyukov, Lane Hutson 2021: Power, Luke Hughes, Gunther 2020: Stutzle, Raymond, Faber I’ll note a lot of other players doing nicely are not on this list (Brandt Clarke, Eklund, Berniers, etc etc), but not at the Macklin level. My answer: 2 of the 3 from the 2020 class. Stutzle and Faber are… Read more »
In 2 years I won’t be shocked if he’s the best under 24 year old player in the world.
I know it’s not true this season but I’d bet money long term Smith has a better career than Benson. When he gains muscle/weight learns what to do off puck, his offensive abilities will really show. Especially if the players around him on the top 2 lines are as good as I think they’ll be.
Agreed. I think some people are down on Smith a little too early in his development. I think he needs to spend some time doing plyometrics and work on his skating like Thrun did and he’ll be a completely different player. One of his comps in his draft year was Kucherov and I see glimpses of that type of offensive mind here and there. He just still looks like he’s trying to keep up for the time being though. Totally fine. I expect a completely different player around the middle of next season.