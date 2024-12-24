Steven Ellis Talks Sharks Prospects, World Juniors

Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff joins the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!

Steven previews the World Junior Championships, and discusses the San Jose Sharks prospects who have made it…and some who didn’t. (1:03:46)

But before we get to Steven, let’s talk about the San Jose Sharks’ week that was!

William Eklund and Jake Walman are dealing with injuries…is there a concern?

Yaroslav Askarov is here, because of Vitek Vanecek’s injury.

San Jose Hockey Now has learned that the San Jose Sharks and Fabian Zetterlund have begun contract talks. (19:01)

The Sharks took on Mackenzie Blackwood last week…why might he be a good match for the Colorado Avalanche and their style of play?

We also discuss Shakir Mukhamadullin’s recent stretch of play, Luke Kunin hitting double-digit goals, and more. (34:03)

What do we want the San Jose Sharks to get for Christmas? (56:10)

Now, Steven Ellis talks Sharks prospects and World Juniors! (1:03:46)

USA: Thoughts on Quentin Musty’s season? What’s Brandon Svoboda’s fit on the US roster? Is James Hagens the clear No. 1 of the 2025 Draft? (1:05:28)

Canada: Sam Dickinson is having a big season, but how will his game translate to the NHL? Is Matthew Schaefer the clear-cut top defenseman of the 2025 Draft? (1:20:04)

Sweden: How good is Victor Eklund, William’s brother? (1:28:32)

Finland: How’s Kasper Halttunen’s campaign going, from San Jose to London? (1:33:30)

Christian Kirsch talk!

Any non-WJC San Jose Sharks prospects catch Steven’s eye?

Finally: Connor Bedard or Macklin Celebrini? (1:42:55)

