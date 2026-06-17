Sharks Acquire Kesselring, Swap 1st-Round Picks With Sabres

The San Jose Sharks have added a defenseman.

The Sharks have acquired defenseman Michael Kesselring from the Buffalo Sabres, also swapping the No. 20 pick in the 2026 Draft with the Sabres for Buffalo’s No. 27 pick.

Kesselring, 26, had a tough season with the Sabres, notching two assists in 34 games. He was a regular healthy scratch.

But the 6-foot-5 right-hander had a breakout campaign with the Utah Mammoth in 2024-25, notching seven goals and 29 points, averaging 17:41 a night. He was also used on the second-unit power play.

Kesselring was traded, along with Josh Doan, to the Sabres for JJ Peterka last summer. Kesselring was expected to take on a regular role in Buffalo, but now, he’ll look to revive his career with the San Jose Sharks.

The RFA should have plenty of opportunity in teal: Right now, the San Jose Sharks have just two defensemen signed, Dmitry Orlov and Sam Dickinson, and now, a pair of RFAs in Kesselring and Shakir Mukhamadullin.

According to Puckpedia’s Perri Pick Value Calculator, the difference between the No. 20 and 27 selections is roughly a mid-second round pick.