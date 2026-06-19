San Jose Sharks
Scouts on What Kesselring Can Bring to Sharks
DETROIT — Everybody agrees that Michael Kesselring had a tough season.
But what’s Kesselring at his best? Three NHL scouts couldn’t quite agree.
The San Jose Sharks acquired the 26-year-old defenseman from the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, along with the No. 27 pick in the 2026 Draft, in exchange for the No. 20.
According to Puckpedia’s Perri Pick Value Calculator, the value difference between those seven first round draft spots is roughly a mid-second rounder, meaning that Kesselring did not come cheaply to the San Jose Sharks.
This, despite just two assists in 34 games and many healthy scratches for Kesselring this past season.
But Kesselring is just 26, enjoyed a breakout 2024-25 campaign with the Utah Mammoth, and is a mobile 6-foot-5 right-hander. There’s not a lot of those in the NHL. That season, Kesselring saw the equivalent of second-unit power play usage, and notched seven goals and 29 points, averaging 17:41 a night.
Can he return to that form…or be better for the San Jose Sharks?
Read the full article at NBC Sports Bay Area
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If this was the cost for a, call it bottom-4 defender, then Hronek will indeed likely be well, well out of our price range. I’m excited for Kesselring, just sounds like it’s a seller’s market this offseason.
It’s time to start building upwards, the zero risk moves are basically now not really available for a team moving towards contention.
Kesselring appears as worthy of a reclamation project as any and he’s 26, mobile and big. Those tools get you bottom pairing at least – which might I remind people, we still need that too!