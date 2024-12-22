Celebrini Talks Coming Home to Vancouver, Crosby Comparisons & More

VANCOUVER — Macklin Celebrini is home.

North Vancouver’s Celebrini, the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft, is about to play his first NHL game in his hometown on Monday, when his San Jose Sharks visit the Vancouver Canucks.

Celebrini spoke for 15 minutes on Sunday afternoon about the momentous occasion, his memories of Rogers Arena, the comparisons to Sidney Crosby, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and the full video from today’s availability.

Celebrini, on playing in Rogers Arena, where he grew up skating:

It’s a little weird. It’s a little weird. Skating here when I was younger, trying to put myself in an NHL player situation or shoes and pretend to be them and now to practice here and get ready for the game tomorrow, it’s pretty surreal.

Celebrini, on how many people of his are coming to the game:

I don’t know exactly how many. I’d just be guessing. But all my family, cousins, aunts, uncles, grandma, grandpa, I think everyone.

Celebrini says he’s going to have a lot of family and friends in Vancouver, including his dad Rick and brother Aiden, all his immediate family — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 20, 2024

Celebrini, on if he’s playing to pay tomorrow:

I mean, yeah. I’m spending some money for tickets.

Celebrini, on if his immediate family will celebrate Christmas in Vancouver:

No, I don’t know why, but my family decided to do Christmas down in the states.

Celebrini, on how old he was when he would spend time at Rogers Arena because his dad Rick was working with the Canucks:

It was probably 8 until 11, 12. Me and Aiden would hop on the rink and battle it out. All those memories, hanging out

in the locker room and stuff like that, those are the memories that kind of stick with you especially because we were big fans when we were younger.

We would go into the family room between periods or after the game and kind of peek your head out and try to see if you can see a guy or two. I remember I saw Sid [Crosby] one time in the hallway, and me and my brother kind of freaking out. We saw the Sedins walking by and stuff.

Celebrini, on if playing in Vancouver tomorrow night is a little bit of a full circle moment:

A little bit yeah, for sure.

Celebrini, on if cheering for the Canucks last playoffs is the last time that he’ll cheer for them:

Yeah, I’m with the Sharks now.

Celebrini, on if older brother Aiden, a Canucks draft pick, will be wearing a San Jose Sharks jersey tomorrow:

I don’t think that’d be very wise. He should just keep it neutral. He can’t wear a Canucks jersey either. He’s just got to wear a sweater.

Celebrini, on comparisons to Sidney Crosby:

That’s a hefty comparison. I don’t really know what to say to that.