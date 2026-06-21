Scout on D-Men That Sharks Could Draft at No. 27 (+)

Who will the San Jose Sharks draft at No. 27?

The San Jose Sharks had the No. 20 pick in the 2026 Draft, but they traded that to the Buffalo Sabres earlier this week for defenseman Michael Kesselring and the No. 27.

Could the San Jose Sharks look for more help on the blueline in the late first round?

How about defensemen Adam Goljer, William Håkansson, Juho Piiparinen, Nikita Shcherbakov, Maksim Sokolovskii, or Xavier Villeneuve?

San Jose Hockey Now spoke with an NHL scout about some of these defensive prospects’ strengths and weaknesses. Scott Wheeler of The Athletic provided perspective, too.