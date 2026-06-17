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SJHN Daily: PWHL State of Union, Orlov Showers Celebrini With Praise, Rielly Interested in Sharks?

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Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

On the eve of the Draft in Detroit, the PWHL held a press conference ahead of their awards ceremony and Wednesday’s Draft.

It was a “State of the Union”, that covered a wide range of topics, from the draft order to a potential outdoor game.

Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jayna Hefford explained why the four expansion franchises will select between third-and-sixth overall at the draft, and the order of the expansion teams themselves.

“We went through the distribution process, and really [evaluated] where rosters were at,” Hefford said. Each expansion franchise has 10 players thus far.

For what it’s worth, The Hockey News‘ Ian Kennedy rated San Jose as the worst expansion roster so far.

Also at the press conference, Executive Vice President of Business Operations Amy Scheer said that “brands are now reaching out to us,” in reference to the PWHL’s increased stature.

Scheer also hinted at a potential future broadcasting partner and international game.

She also spoke on a potential All-Star Game, as soon as next year, and an outdoor game down the road.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

San Jose Sharks director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse shares takeaways from the Stanley Cup Final and more.

What does the Carolina Hurricanes winning the Stanley Cup mean to the San Jose Sharks and other organizations?

Who might PWHL San Jose draft fourth-overall?

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Prospect Quentin Musty is participating in the 11 Day Power Play Community Shift, to fundraise for cancer research and cancer wellness programs.

John Carlson will hit the open market and Morgan Rielly could be traded soon, per Pierre LeBrun. As SJHN noted last week, Carlsson is eyeing a move back east. SJHN also noted that the San Jose Sharks have inquired about Rielly and LeBrun said that the Sharks are a team that interest the veteran defenseman.

NHL scouts leaning toward Gavin McKenna as their top prospect of the 2026 Draft, but there are votes for Ivar Stenberg.

Scott Powers muses on a potential Draft Day trade between the Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks.

Dmitry Orlov showers Macklin Celebrini with praise:

Speaking of Celebrini:

Michael Misa reflects on his rookie season.

AROUND HOCKEY…

Joseph Woll traded to Philadelphia Flyers.

Ross Colton traded to Nashville Predators. Ex-San Jose Sharks goalie Magnus Chrona was part of the deal.

Jim Hiller is the new head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Aerin Frankel was the first goaltender to win MVP of the PWHL!

John Tortorella not returning to Vegas Golden Knights.

Florida Panthers noted as one of the Stanley Cup favorites next year by numerous sportsbooks.

RIP Kyle Calder.

How will Nate Danielson help the Detroit Red Wings’ center depth.

Boston Bruins unlikely to buy out Elias Lindholm.

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