SJHN Daily: PWHL State of Union, Orlov Showers Celebrini With Praise, Rielly Interested in Sharks?

On the eve of the Draft in Detroit, the PWHL held a press conference ahead of their awards ceremony and Wednesday’s Draft.

It was a “State of the Union”, that covered a wide range of topics, from the draft order to a potential outdoor game.

Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jayna Hefford explained why the four expansion franchises will select between third-and-sixth overall at the draft, and the order of the expansion teams themselves.

“We went through the distribution process, and really [evaluated] where rosters were at,” Hefford said. Each expansion franchise has 10 players thus far.

For what it’s worth, The Hockey News‘ Ian Kennedy rated San Jose as the worst expansion roster so far.

Also at the press conference, Executive Vice President of Business Operations Amy Scheer said that “brands are now reaching out to us,” in reference to the PWHL’s increased stature.

Scheer also hinted at a potential future broadcasting partner and international game.

She also spoke on a potential All-Star Game, as soon as next year, and an outdoor game down the road.

PWHL All-Star Game and outdoor game under discussion, Amy Scheer says. My guess, sounds like ASG closer than an outdoor game, more logistics there — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 16, 2026

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

San Jose Sharks director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse shares takeaways from the Stanley Cup Final and more.

What does the Carolina Hurricanes winning the Stanley Cup mean to the San Jose Sharks and other organizations?

🗣️"I don't question that Marcus is committed to the Canucks, but what if he's offered a better situation?" 👉@Sheng_Peng joins @SatiarShah and @BikNizzar to discuss whether Marcus Pettersson could potentially be on the move and more! pic.twitter.com/CJzdNhZOpc — Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) June 17, 2026

Who might PWHL San Jose draft fourth-overall?

Your 2026 PWHL draft class! Much more to come tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/VIe0ceYjrP — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 16, 2026

Jayna Hefford, PWHL VP of Hockey Ops, on Troy Ryan's dual GM-Coach role with @PWHL_SanJose: "First of all, we don't always do things in the most traditional ways here at the PWHL, so I want to [emphasize] that. We thought it was an opportunity to try a little bit different… — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 16, 2026

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Prospect Quentin Musty is participating in the 11 Day Power Play Community Shift, to fundraise for cancer research and cancer wellness programs.

John Carlson will hit the open market and Morgan Rielly could be traded soon, per Pierre LeBrun. As SJHN noted last week, Carlsson is eyeing a move back east. SJHN also noted that the San Jose Sharks have inquired about Rielly and LeBrun said that the Sharks are a team that interest the veteran defenseman.

NHL scouts leaning toward Gavin McKenna as their top prospect of the 2026 Draft, but there are votes for Ivar Stenberg.

“That feels probable…”

– FloHockey’s @chrismpeters on Ivar Stenberg falling to the Blackhawks at 4 pic.twitter.com/wQVhunb3UK — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) June 17, 2026

Scott Powers muses on a potential Draft Day trade between the Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks.

Dmitry Orlov showers Macklin Celebrini with praise:

When a lot of people were asking how Macklin Celebrini at 19 got named captain of Team Canada at the Olympics, his teammates saw it as obvious. Dmitry Orlov spoke in detail about Celebrini's qualities and explained why he thinks he's the next generational superstar (Eng sub) pic.twitter.com/jopbVQPglg — Uggg (@Uggg_uggg) June 12, 2026

Speaking of Celebrini:

Kids: Here’s dialogue from San Jose head coach Ryan Warsofsky talking about Macklin Celebrini: “You know who was the fittest person in preseason?” Mack. “You know who plays every single practice like it’s the last practice he’s ever going to get to do?” Mack. “You know who… pic.twitter.com/xqLz82ehl3 — Topher Scott (@HockeyThinkTank) June 16, 2026

Michael Misa reflects on his rookie season.

“Mike Grier does a really good job of keeping his cards close to his chest” @BrodieBz sat down with Scott Wheeler in the latest Sharks Mic Check to talk about the upcoming NHL Draft: https://t.co/a0TTy0SKQF pic.twitter.com/ZR6VsGfjN4 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 16, 2026

AROUND HOCKEY…

Joseph Woll traded to Philadelphia Flyers.

Trade Alert 🚨 PWHL Detroit and PWHL Las Vegas have completed a trade. Detroit has acquired forward Hilary Knight from Las Vegas in exchange for Detroit's first round pick (third overall) in the 2026 PWHL Entry Draft. The PWHL roster freeze, which was implemented as part of the… pic.twitter.com/hk8JUxAbe9 — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) June 16, 2026

Ross Colton traded to Nashville Predators. Ex-San Jose Sharks goalie Magnus Chrona was part of the deal.

Jim Hiller is the new head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Aerin Frankel was the first goaltender to win MVP of the PWHL!

John Tortorella not returning to Vegas Golden Knights.

I asked Mitch Marner if he could elaborate on the “dark days” comment he made during Media Day. Poignant response about mental health: pic.twitter.com/adEHrBsWla — Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) June 16, 2026

Florida Panthers noted as one of the Stanley Cup favorites next year by numerous sportsbooks.

RIP Kyle Calder.

How will Nate Danielson help the Detroit Red Wings’ center depth.

Boston Bruins unlikely to buy out Elias Lindholm.