The Making of Macklin Celebrini

VANCOUVER — If you could create the perfect hockey prospect from scratch, it might be Macklin Celebrini.

The San Jose Sharks rookie loves the game and the work that goes into being the best at it.

He has the skill and smarts and desire to become an elite two-way center, a potential Hart and Selke Trophy winner rolled into one.

He’s a team player and a future captain.

The 18-year-old, of course, wasn’t made in a lab.

The North Vancouver native is the product of loving and supportive parents Rick and Robyn, the coaches of local North Shore Winter Club, his own hard work, and more.

And now, Celebrini is home.

On Monday, Celebrini will play in his hometown for the first time as an NHL’er, his San Jose Sharks facing off against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

San Jose Hockey Now caught up with Celebrini and four of his youth coaches David Beaupre, Jon Calvano, Billy Coupland, and Cole Todd, to understand what went into the making of the 2024 first-overall pick.

They shared stories about Celebrini and his surprising cut from a top youth team, being a dominant defenseman as a kid, how the San Jose Sharks star gives back to the players of North Shore Winter Club, and more.

SJHN also visited veritable hockey factory NSWC, where Celebrini grew up playing and training. Connor Bedard, Joe Sakic, Brett Hull, and Paul Kariya are among the many future pros who have skated there.

“Don’t know anybody that loves hockey more”

Billy Coupland, coached his son Ty and Macklin for four or five years: First of all, he loves the game.

Cole Todd, coached Celebrini from 10 to 12, still works with him in the summer: I don’t know anybody that loves hockey more than Mack. His love for the game is infectious.

Macklin Celebrini: It’s fun, and it’s something that I’ve done my whole life. Growing up, whenever I was on the ice, I was the happiest and just having fun playing. At that age, you don’t train or work on stuff. All you’re doing is just playing shinny, playing one-on-one, two-on-two, three-on-three. It was always a place I wanted to be for whatever reason. I had a lot of fun while I was out there.