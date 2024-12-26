Will Smith’s Rookie Season Is a Marathon, Not a Sprint (+)

This season isn’t a sprint for Will Smith, it’s a marathon.

So it’s okay that it’s been an up-and-down rookie campaign for the 19-year-old.

After leading the NCAA with 71 points in just 41 games as a Boston College freshman in 2023-24, Smith went pointless in his first eight NHL games.

Then, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 30, Smith put up five goals and six assists in 14 contests.

Smith, however, has gone dry over the last seven games, which culminated in a demotion to the fourth line on Saturday at the Edmonton Oilers.

Points aren’t everything, of course, but they do illustrate Will Smith’s roller coaster campaign.

There are, I think, three reasons why the San Jose Sharks aren’t worried about their 2023 fourth-overall pick though.

I also asked three NHL scouts, none with the Sharks, their thoughts about Smith’s progress this season.