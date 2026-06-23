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SJHN Daily: Marleau Hall of Fame Snub Again, Sharks’ Pre-Season Schedule Out, Grier Eyeing Russian Prospect?
The San Jose Sharks preseason schedule is official.
They will play two games on the road and two games at home, spanning from Sept. 20-26.
The home games will come on Sept. 22 and 24, against the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks, respectively. Meanwhile, their away games will be at Anaheim on Sept. 20 and Vegas on Sept. 26.
The first four are on the calendar! 🗓️
Details 🔗: https://t.co/dTSj0Yz1wd pic.twitter.com/hcinFy39yz
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 22, 2026
This season the Sharks will play just four preseason games – down from six in past seasons – to account for the two-game increase to the regular season from 82 to 84.
Information about the regular season schedule is yet to be released by the San Jose Sharks. Last year the schedule was announced on July 16.
At San Jose Hockey Now…
What defensemen might the San Jose Sharks draft at No. 27?
San Jose Sharks director of scouting Chris Morehouse discusses the selections of Igor Chernyshov, Haoxi (Simon) Wang, and Joshua Ravensbergen.
Mike Grier still making Igor Chernyshov sunburn jokes 😆
Good story about @HockeyAgent1's Combine after the Combine, going on now, from @mayorNHL –> https://t.co/MSBqiIrPxF pic.twitter.com/lnREU9qdIK
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 20, 2026
The Sharks missed out on defenseman Darren Raddysh.
Other Sharks News…
Patrick Marleau gets snubbed from the Hall of Fame once again. It was his third year of eligibility.
Brodie Brazil spoke with Shayna Goldman of The Athletic and the Too Many Men podcast.
Are you going to the Sharks draft party Friday?! Come by Frost before it begins for a pre-draft party! Edible mystery pucks, prizes, Sharks themed cupcakes & cookies and special appearance by our favorite @sharkvoice!!! #thefutureissweet #elevatedcupcakeexperience #sanjosesharks pic.twitter.com/jhEthkuXJr
— FrostCupcakeFactory (@Frost_Cupcake) June 22, 2026
The Pro Women’s Hockey Summer Tour keeps rolling! 🏒
Yesterday’s stop at @OICSharksIce featured Northern California native Brooke Bryant. Another great day connecting Bay Area players with the pros, and we're not done yet—2 down, 2 to go! 🦈
📸 @hockeyshots pic.twitter.com/CEJSlQ50Ib
— Sharks Community (@sjscommunity) June 21, 2026
Around Hockey…
PWHL San Jose signed two more players – goaltender Abbey Levy and forward Kristin Della Rovere.
Just drafted and already making history 👏 pic.twitter.com/1JtkHrOF4t
— PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) June 22, 2026
A look at the four PWHL expansion teams’ goaltending.
Where does Brady Tkachuk, traded to the Florida Panthers, fit in to his new team?
Ilitch Companies is joining the PWHL as strategic partners.
Carey Price will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026.
There may be a new frontrunner destination for Dylan Larkin.
What trades might be next after the Brady Tkachuk deal?
Bobby McMann signed a six-year deal to stay with the Seattle Kraken.
The Call to the Hall. pic.twitter.com/TLMZNSBEXH
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 22, 2026
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
The GMMG story about who he wants sunburned on this trip … he doesn’t joke much with the media, but there’s a sense of humor somewhere in there!!
Players used to say what a great teammate he was. You don’t get that without a sense of humor.
Unfortunately, without major individual awards to his name, Marleau’s HOF chances are not good without a Stanley Cup win. It’s unfortunate because 566 goals is legitimately impressive given he spent a lot of his career in a relatively low scoring era. There are some fringe talents inducted but they tend to have at least one cup win to their name.
Keith Tkachuk was just inducted
Let’s be honest, Keith’s profile got a massive boost thanks to his kids, especially Matthew. Keith had been retired since 2010 and the HOF conversation really took off in the last few years as his sons gained a lot of profile. Suddenly a de-aged Keith is on the cover of the video game. TV cameras pan to him when Matthew was playing in the Stanley Cup finals. Media is trying to get quotes from Keith all the time…not so much because of his own career or his scouting job, but because he is Matthew and Brady’s dad. Maybe if Marleaus… Read more »
I think the Matthew Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes, and Brady Tkachuk trades, and the Dylan Larkin trade demand suggests that impact players in their prime can come onto the market at unexpected times. And even team captains can end up elbowing their way out. I think there is a lesson here: GMs for contenders and aspiring contenders should be smart about not blowing cap space and assets on low impact adds just because nothing better is available on the market at the moment. Granted, Florida lucked out a bit here because they just happened to be bad at the right time… Read more »