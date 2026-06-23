SJHN Daily: Marleau Hall of Fame Snub Again, Sharks’ Pre-Season Schedule Out, Grier Eyeing Russian Prospect?

The San Jose Sharks preseason schedule is official.

They will play two games on the road and two games at home, spanning from Sept. 20-26.

The home games will come on Sept. 22 and 24, against the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks, respectively. Meanwhile, their away games will be at Anaheim on Sept. 20 and Vegas on Sept. 26.

The first four are on the calendar! 🗓️ Details 🔗: https://t.co/dTSj0Yz1wd pic.twitter.com/hcinFy39yz — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 22, 2026

This season the Sharks will play just four preseason games – down from six in past seasons – to account for the two-game increase to the regular season from 82 to 84.

Information about the regular season schedule is yet to be released by the San Jose Sharks. Last year the schedule was announced on July 16.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

What defensemen might the San Jose Sharks draft at No. 27?

San Jose Sharks director of scouting Chris Morehouse discusses the selections of Igor Chernyshov, Haoxi (Simon) Wang, and Joshua Ravensbergen.

Mike Grier still making Igor Chernyshov sunburn jokes 😆 Good story about @HockeyAgent1's Combine after the Combine, going on now, from @mayorNHL –> https://t.co/MSBqiIrPxF pic.twitter.com/lnREU9qdIK — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) June 20, 2026

The Sharks missed out on defenseman Darren Raddysh.

Other Sharks News…

Patrick Marleau gets snubbed from the Hall of Fame once again. It was his third year of eligibility.

Brodie Brazil spoke with Shayna Goldman of The Athletic and the Too Many Men podcast.

Are you going to the Sharks draft party Friday?! Come by Frost before it begins for a pre-draft party! Edible mystery pucks, prizes, Sharks themed cupcakes & cookies and special appearance by our favorite @sharkvoice!!! #thefutureissweet #elevatedcupcakeexperience #sanjosesharks pic.twitter.com/jhEthkuXJr — FrostCupcakeFactory (@Frost_Cupcake) June 22, 2026

The Pro Women’s Hockey Summer Tour keeps rolling! 🏒 Yesterday’s stop at @OICSharksIce featured Northern California native Brooke Bryant. Another great day connecting Bay Area players with the pros, and we're not done yet—2 down, 2 to go! 🦈 📸 @hockeyshots pic.twitter.com/CEJSlQ50Ib — Sharks Community (@sjscommunity) June 21, 2026

Around Hockey…

PWHL San Jose signed two more players – goaltender Abbey Levy and forward Kristin Della Rovere.

Just drafted and already making history 👏 pic.twitter.com/1JtkHrOF4t — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) June 22, 2026

A look at the four PWHL expansion teams’ goaltending.

Where does Brady Tkachuk, traded to the Florida Panthers, fit in to his new team?

Ilitch Companies is joining the PWHL as strategic partners.

Carey Price will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

There may be a new frontrunner destination for Dylan Larkin.

What trades might be next after the Brady Tkachuk deal?

Bobby McMann signed a six-year deal to stay with the Seattle Kraken.