Preview/Lines #38: Eklund, Walman Out With Injuries in Hertl’s Return to SAP Center

Published

57 mins ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

The San Jose Sharks will be shorthanded for Tomas Hertl’s return to SAP Center.

Both William Eklund and Jake Walman will not be playing, both out with day-to-day injuries, per head coach Ryan Warsofsky.

Eklund, the San Jose’s second-leading scorer at 27 points, has an upper-body injury, which occurred when Tyler Myers crushed him on Dec. 23 at the Vancouver Canucks.

San Jose Hockey Now reported that William Eklund‘s injury would be labeled day-to-day on Thursday.

Walman, the Sharks’ leading scorer on defense with 25 points, has a lower-body injury that he played through on Dec. 21 at the Edmonton Oilers. He missed the next game.

Played through it, so just kind of flared up after the game.

Warsofsky said both are roughly on the same timeline of return.

San Jose Sharks (11-20-6)

Alexandar Georgiev will start.

Warsofsky says Klim Kostin, upper-body injury, will be an option to play after today.

As for Marc-Edouard Vlasic, he continues to practice with the team, but Warsofsky had no timeline for his return.

“We’ll look at the schedule in January,” Warsofsky said. “We’ll have some more practice time.”

Warsofsky, however, didn’t rule out Vlasic coming back before then.

Vegas Golden Knights (23-8-3)

Adin Hill will start.

This is how the Knights skated in their last game:

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights is 7:30 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

