SJHN Daily: Sharks Miss Out on Raddysh, Celebrini Pranks Podcast

The San Jose Sharks have lost out on Darren Raddysh.

The 30-year-old right-handed defenseman was one of the biggest names on the free agency market, after a 22-goal and 70-point campaign for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The San Jose Sharks, looking to shore up their defense, certainly could’ve used that type of productivity on their blueline,

Instead, the Toronto Maple Leafs jumped the line for Raddysh’s services.

With Raddysh and the Lightning far apart in contract negotiations, Tampa Bay punted before Jul. 1, sending Raddysh to Toronto for a fifth-round pick.

As part of the sign-and-trade deal, Raddysh came out with a new eight-year, $68 million ($8.5 million AAV) contract.

Should the San Jose Sharks have trumped Toronto’s offer?

And would it have mattered? Raddysh is a Toronto native.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Troy Ryan is thrilled with the first draft for PWHL San Jose.

Laila Edwards is embracing history as the highest-drafted Black woman in PWHL history.

The Sharks have acquired defenseman Michael Kesselring. What can he bring to the San Jose Sharks?

PWHL San Jose selected Laila Edwards and Sloane Matthews with its first two Draft picks.

The San Jose Sharks traded for winger Andre Gasseau.

Other Sharks News…

Mike Grier is proving he’s the best general manager in the Bay Area?

We've got our list. 📋 One week away from making picks in Buffalo at the NHL Draft. pic.twitter.com/FmeAIcRV6X — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 19, 2026

Brodie Brazil spoke with NHL Network’s Mike Kelly, and he broke down the Kesselring trade.

10 free agents that teams should target this off-season: Pavol Regenda and Vincent Desharnais show up on this list. Which ones should they avoid? According to this list, potential San Jose Sharks UFA targets Jacob Trouba, Brett Kulak, and Logan Stanley are to be avoided.

The Athletic has a new trade board: Defensemen include Darnell Nurse, Morgan Rielly, Colton Parayko, Simon Nemec, Mason Lohrei, and Dougie Hamilton.

Macklin Celebrini pranks the Empty Netters Podcast.

The renovations to SAP Center continue this summer:

Around Hockey…

PWHL San Jose’s first draft class was one of the best in the league, according to The Hockey News.

A little draft night mix-up 😂 pic.twitter.com/tDAZea0mJ6 — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) June 19, 2026

Seth Jarvis’ friends, the Good Ol’ Canadian Boys, will join the Carolina Hurricanes’ Stanley Cup parade.

Ron Francis is rejoining the Pittsburgh Penguins organization after departing Seattle.

Jonathan Toews announced his retirement.

The NHL cleared Mike Babcock to return to coaching.

Boston Bruins to retire Patrice Bergeron’s No. 37.

Bowen Byram is reportedly back on the trade market.

Sergei Bobrovsky is looking for another big contract.

What are the early ramifications of Dylan Larkin requesting a trade?