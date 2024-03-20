Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Smith Hobey Baker Finalist, Cagnoni Having Best WHL Defensemen Season Since 2000

Published

7 hours ago

on

Credit: Boston College

Will Smith is a finalist for college hockey’s most prestigious award.

The NCAA announced today that the San Jose Sharks prospect was among 10 Hobey Baker Ward finalists:

Smith, the fourth-overall pick of the 2023 Draft, led college hockey with 58 points, posting 18 goals and 40 assists in just 35 games.

The freshman has had a season to remember, though he may not be the favorite for the award.

Boston College teammate Cutter Gauthier and Boston University rival Macklin Celebrini, the presumptive first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft, are other favorites.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW

The San Jose Sharks lost 8-2 to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. What can they learn from the Preds?

Sharks coach David Quinn thinks Thomas Bordeleau is starting to progress well.

The SJHN Podcast updated its Top-10 Sharks prospects list following the NHL Trade Deadline.

Aliu Joining Sharks Organization on Tryout

San Jose fired amateur scout Igor Eronko less than a year into his tenure.

Despite suffering a loss in his NHL debut, Devin Cooley could not stop smiling about achieving his dream with his childhood team.

Former fan favorite and current Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski may attend Joe Thornton’s jersey retirement ceremony.

IN OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Mikael Granlund ranked very close to the bottom of The Athletic’s list of first line centers.

Per Max Miller, Luca Cagnoni has just posted the most productive season for a WHL defensemen since the 2000-01 season.

Here’s what the Predators had to say following their win over San Jose:

Mikael Granlund scored on some old friends.

AROUND THE NHL…

Montreal Canadiens prospect David Reinbacher is getting his first taste of North American hockey in the AHL.

Why did the Florida Panthers lose a goal on Saturday? Dmitry Kulikov’s two-game suspension had something to do with it.

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is on the verge of achieving a feat only Wayne Gretzky was able to reach.

Alex Ovechkin continued his chase for history, netting his 19th-consecutive 20-goal season.

New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy is not pleased with Ilya Sorokin’s play in net.

David Pastrnak made Boston Bruins history with a hat trick on Tuesday.

The Detroit Red Wings re-claimed a playoff spot after a long losing skid.

NHL general managers are proposing expansions to coach’s challenges at this year’s annual meeting in Florida.

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion.
SJShorky

Hey Sheng, any way to find out if the Sharks are in on signing Graf? Would be a nice addition to their prospect pool.

