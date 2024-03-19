Sharks Smashed in Nashville 8-2

NASHVILLE — The San Jose Sharks visit Bridgestone Arena to take on the Nashville Predators.

Mikael Granlund and Mario Ferraro scored, but the Sharks allowed six unanswered to lose 8-2.

Period 1

Opening draw, Bordeleau is converged on behind Saros, keeps it alive though, find Sturm in front, who shanks it. Great work by Bordeleau, smiling on the bench. I think he knows he made a great play.

5 in: Good wall win by Bordeleau, quick on FC.

Granlund gets a nice video tribute, he was injured when #SJSharks were here earlier this season pic.twitter.com/KPOfu7BImH — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 20, 2024

Josi goal: Could Bordeleau have done more on the shot block? It’s a one-timer from distance, that is a goal that not many in the league are scoring. Bordeleau may have deflected too.

San Jose Sharks had first four shots 4:46 in. 10 minutes later, 10:09 to be exact, 10 Preds shots and a goal, Ferraro gets another Sharks shot.

5 left: Chrona getting peppered, but looks like Thrun does a good job there containing Beauvillier, keeping him from loose puck and a tap-in.

Granlund goal: Granlund said he never used to beat Saros in practice, but now he’s scored on him twice this season.

1 left: Ferraro loses Evangelista, who’s about to have a breakaway, but Ferraro’s recovery speed does at least cut off half the ice from the attacker. Not great that he seemed to lose him, but that’s an impressive recovery.

Period 2

His first shift of the period: Kostin shows good touch and calm with the puck in tight.

2 in: Another good Bordeleau shift. Three puck touches, all positive. First, he helps to break up an exit, gets it down low. Second, Vlasic hits him with NZ pass but Bordeleau is stationary, he doesn’t force it, decisive, gets it deep. Third, good positioning for good bounce, Bordeleau has it by himself, high in zone, now he tries to make a play, chooses a shot, not hard, but it gets through, Bailey and Sturm in vicinity.

Ferraro goal: Again, Bordeleau. Along the wall, he keeps it alive, anticipates hit when he has the puck, weathers it, then backhands pass back to point. Ferraro then hammers it. That’s smart, playing fast but slow.

Zucker goal: This game was getting too loose. Maybe listless Sharks power play might’ve kicked it off, team just trying to compensate for a sluggish PP, tries a little too run and gun. One play I can think of in his sequence, gotta re-watch, but MacDonald overskating puck on exit, Preds keep it in for more pressure, Sharks are not a team who should be playing any game like a track meet. It’s funny how you do get some offense too when you’re chasing it, it’s like a drug, Sturm did have a good rush chance. But it makes you think that’s the game you’re playing, when it’s not, at least if you want to win.

8 left: Rough shift for Rutta.

6 left: Holy crap, Thrun and Rutta are still out there?

Rutta and Thrun were just on the ice for 3:30. Naturally, on the next shift, #Preds score — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 20, 2024

McCarron goal: San Jose Sharks can’t establish any forecheck, Preds bring it right back after long Rutta/Thrun shift, Eklund runs into Addison, giving McCarron a clear path to the rebound.

Evangelista goal: Chrona just needs to find that one. Wonder if Cooley will come in.

2 left: That Bordeleau turnover in the NZ though, I wonder if that’s chasing offense.

Chrona still in goal to start 3rd. Let's see if he can keep #SJSharks in it. They'll need to give him more help too — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 20, 2024

Period 3

Evangelista no-goal: Vlasic turnover in the NZ. I think he’s had a rough night too.

2 in: Of course, I think people piling on Kunin for dragging down Eklund is overstated. But there’s an example of where having better offensive wingers would help Eklund. Eklund takes it from DZ through the middle, a little trickiness. Gives it to Kunin on entry. Kunin has a good shot, he can be an effective shooter on a third line on a better team, I think, but he’s not great at connecting plays. He tries to give it to Zadina, turnover.

8 in: Bordeleau looks a step quicker out there, maybe just playing without as much thinking. A concerted backcheck effort on Novak.

McCarron goal: Sharks just have no juice left on this trip, no offense.

12:52 in, down 2 and now 3 goals, #SJSharks just registered their 2nd shot of the 3rd period — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 20, 2024

Jankowski goal: Just no legs.